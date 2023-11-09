How Will The ‘Reacher’ Streaming Schedule Change In Season 2?

Reacher is back, and he’s got a whole new release schedule for Season 2. The hulking giant played by Alan Ritchson will bust heads a little differently this time around as Reacher Season 2 slides into a weekly release schedule.

Like its title character, Reacher Season 1 slammed onto Amazon Prime Video with all of its episodes dropping at once. The series proved to be a huge hit for the streaming platform thanks to Ritchson’s no-nonsense performance and his imposing figure that made it very clear that you don’t want to be on the wrong side of the ex-military powerhouse.

For Season 2, Amazon is going to stretch these things out, so there’ll be plenty of Reacher to go around heading into winter. Here’s the release schedule:

Episodes 1-3: December 15, 2023

Episode 4: December 22, 2023

Episode 5: December 29, 2023

Episode 6: January 5, 2024

Episode 7: January 12, 2024

Episode 8: January 19. 2024

Here’s the official synopsis:

Pulled from his drifter lifestyle, Reacher reunites with three of his former teammates turned chosen family to investigate, including Frances Neagley (Maria Sten); Karla Dixon (Serinda Swan), a forensic accountant for whom Reacher has long had a soft spot; and fast-talking, switchblade-wielding family man David O’Donnell (Shaun Sipos). Together, they begin to connect the dots in a mystery where the stakes get higher at every turn, and that brings about questions of who has betrayed them—and who will die next

Reacher Season 2 premieres September 15 on Amazon Prime Video