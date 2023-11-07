When Does ‘Reacher’ Season 2 Come Out On Amazon?

Time to tell your dad that the protagonist from his favorite book series is back for another round on TV. Reacher, based on Lee Child’s bestselling series Jack Reacher returns to Amazon Prime this winter for season two.

Alan Ritchson (who is 6′ 2″, for the record) returns as Jack Reacher, a former U.S. Army military policeman who received word that members of his former unit are being mysteriously murdered. To track down the culprit, Reacher assembles his former teammates to investigate. Maria Sten, Serinda Swan, and Shaun Sipos star alongside Richardson. Here’s an official synopsis of what to expect:

Pulled from his drifter lifestyle, Reacher reunites with three of his former teammates turned chosen family to investigate, including Frances Neagley (Maria Sten); Karla Dixon (Serinda Swan), a forensic accountant for whom Reacher has long had a soft spot; and fast-talking, switchblade-wielding family man David O’Donnell (Shaun Sipos). Together, they begin to connect the dots in a mystery where the stakes get higher at every turn, and that brings about questions of who has betrayed them—and who will die next. Using his inimitable blend of smarts and size, Reacher will stop at nothing to uncover the truth and protect the members of his unit. If there’s one thing Reacher and his team know for certain, it’s that you do not mess with the Special Investigators. This season, get ready for Reacher and the 110th to hit back hard.

Season two is based on Bad Luck and Trouble, the 11th book in the Reacher series. So, if this goes well, we could get at least a dozen more seasons by 2040. The eight-episode season will drop weekly, with the first three premiering on December 15th, and new episodes on Friday through January 19th. This is a perfect way to bond with your dad or older neighbor or even your local librarian! Check out the trailer above.