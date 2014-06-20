Read Paul Feig’s Character Bible That Helped Make ‘Freaks And Geeks’ So Great

Comedy mensch Mike Sacks wrote a book called Poking a Dead Frog: Conversations With Today’s Top Comedy Writers that’s coming out next week. In it, he speaks to pretty much all of your favorite funny people, including Amy Poehler, Mel Brooks, Bill Hader, Patton Oswalt, and even he got Paul Feig to contribute the “Character Bible” he used for the late, great Freaks and Geeks. It’s fascinating for fans of the show, and incredibly detailed. (I imagine the 2 Broke Girls Bible is written on a Denny’s napkin). You can check out an excerpt here, but my favorite passage is “What They Listen To,” which collects “the bands that the freaks and geeks would be listening to in the Midwest in 1980.”

The Cars—geeks

Chicago—geeks

Asia—geeks, some freaks

Bee Gees—geeks

Black Sabbath—freaks

Blue Oyster Cult—freaks

Blood, Sweat & Tears—geeks

Eric Clapton—freaks, some geeks

Alice Cooper—freaks and geeks

Cheap Trick—freaks and geeks

Doobie Brothers—freaks and geeks

John Denver—geeks

Eagles—geeks, some freaks

ELO —geeks

Fleetwood Mac—geeks, freak girls

Foghat—freaks

Peter Frampton—freaks and geeks

Foreigner—freaks and geeks

Genesis—freaks

Jimi Hendrix—freaks

Iron Maiden—freaks

Elton John—geeks

Journey—freaks and geeks

Judas Priest—freaks

Kiss—geeks

John Lennon—freaks and geeks

Lynyrd Skynyrd—freaks and farmers

Marshall Tucker Band—freaks and farmers, some geeks

Meat Loaf—geeks

The Steve Miller Band—freaks and geeks

Van Morrison—nobody

Moody Blues—geeks

Tom Petty—geeks, some freaks

Prince (early)—nobody

Rolling Stones—freaks for early stuff, geeks for Some Girls

Rush—freaks

Roxy Music—nobody who’d admit it

Santana—freaks and geeks

Carly Simon—teachers

Simon & Garfunkel—teachers

Patti Smith—Creem-reading freaks

Bruce Springsteen—not very big in Midwest, some cooler geeks

The Police—freaks, a few geeks

Supertramp—geeks, some freaks

Jethro Tull—freaks and geeks

Queen—freaks and geeks

James Taylor—geeks, some freak girls

Jackson Brown—geeks, freaks who smoke lots of pot

Van Halen—freaks

Paul McCartney and Wings—geeks, some freaks

Yes—freaks, some geeks

ZZ Top—freaks, some geeks

Frank Zappa—only the coolest of freaks

Billy Joel—geeks

Bob Seger—geeks, some freaks

J. Geils Band—freaks for early stuff, geeks for “Centerfold” era

Led Zeppelin—freaks

April Wine—freaks, some geeks, lots of Canadians

Jeff Beck—cool freaks

Robin Trower—freaks

Three Dog Night—geeks

B-52s—nobody

Devo—very cool geeks

Elvis Costello—moody geeks, some freaks

Talking Heads—some geeks, some freaks, mostly no one

The Romantics—geeks, a few freaks

Sex Pistols—no one knows about them

The Ramones—them either

Jeez, what’s a Pure Prairie League gotta do to get some respect?

Via Salon