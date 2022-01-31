Lily Collins has given her approval to a hilarious “Weekend Update” segment where Peyton Manning couldn’t stop talking about the hit Netflix series Emily in Paris instead of the recent NFL playoff games. Following the Saturday Night Live sketch going viral, Collins weighed in on Instagram, and she had nothing but love for Manning’s performance.

“Peyton Manning in a beret is everything I didn’t know I needed,” Collins wrote. “Still dying over the @emilyinparis-inspired Weekend Update on @nbcsnl last night…”

Collins’ Emily in Paris co-star Ashley Park couldn’t help but gush about the sketch in the comments where she wrote: “Beyond 😂❤️”

You can see Collin’s full post below:

In the segment, Weekend Update anchor asked Manning for his thoughts on the teams heading to the Super Bowl. However, Manning only had one thing on his mind, and it was the whimsical Netflix series, which he admits he watched instead of the games.

“Oh my god, Colin. This show has everything,” Manning gushed. “Romance, adventure, sensuality, culture, a fresh take on feminism — finally — not to mention a culinary tapestry so rich, I could only describe it as ‘food porn.'”

After Jost attempted to get things back on track by asking Manning about reports that Tom Brady might actually retire, you’ll never guess which show the football star worked into the conversation.