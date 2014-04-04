REPORT: Stephen Colbert Is The Frontrunner To Replace Letterman, And He Wants The Job

Earlier today we learned that one former Daily Show correspondent, John Oliver, didn’t get the gig to replace the retiring David Letterman (or Craig Ferguson for that matter). Now we’re learning — via Mashable, of all media outlets — that Stephen Colbert is CBS’ top choice to replace Letterman. Further, Colbert is interested in the gig.
Stephen Colbert is CBS’ top choice to replace the retiring David Letterman, and has indicated that he’s willing to take over the Late Show when the time comes, people familiar with both sides of the discussions tell Mashable.
Colbert has not had any formal contract discussions with CBS, and no agreement is in place, but sources tell Mashable that he first engaged with network executives while Letterman was still mulling the timing of his retirement. Though CBS has had conversations with other candidates, including Colbert’s Comedy Central counterpart Jon Stewart, individuals with knowledge of the situation say Colbert is currently the front-and-center candidate.
A CBS spokesman told Mashable: “We’re not commenting on any rumors or speculation about succession.” Comedy Central had no comment.
Meanwhile, I love Colbert, but remain firmly in the #teamCraigFerguson camp.
Would he do it as himself or the Colbert character from his current show?
Why would Colbert be the front runner and not Jon Stewart?
Because Colbert is funnier and less polarizing than Jon Stewart.
I kind of don’t think Stewart wants it. I mean, he made a documentary this summer. I feel like he’s found his niche and he likes it.
Yea but Colbert is playing a character and I assume Stewart is more suitable for late night. Love both though, just thought Stewart would be the more obvious choice.
I’d venture to guess it’s because Stewart can more or less be himself on his show and just flat out has no interest in doing another show now. Colbert on the other hand might be relishing the opportunity to play a more straight version of himself.
Colbert is funnier? LOLno.
Mechakisc, I agree with your point (not to mention Stewart is already reportedly the highest paid late night host), but he made a feature this summer, not a documentary.
Because Stewart sucks. Colbert makes all things funny, Stewart can only mock Fox News and his own Jewishness.
I love Colbert, but I’m having trouble imagining his schtick in the one-hour late night format. Would he abandon the right-wing parody character entirely? Could he regularly fill an hour with content other than riffing on the news?
I’m sure he’d do the show as himself rather than his character.
He is most talented host in late night, whether in character or not, so I have no worries he could do an hour.
Maybe he could just get celebrities to come in and do stuff for him like Fallon.
He surely doesn’t want to be character Stephen Colbert for the rest of his career.
Hobbestetrician, I like your username and outlook!
Man, I really love the concept of the Colbert Report. As great a move it would be for him to replace Letterman, the end of the Colbert Report is too high a price.
Hear Hear
Yeah, I’m with you. I love the man, but TCR is too good to lose.
can’t let these #cancelcolbert mfers win, even if this isn’t what they had in mind.
I too am pro Ferguson, but I think his show would be ruined as the big front runner show. he would be required to be more mass appealing. CBS would want a more broad appeal and his not like any other late night show schit would be gone.
I prefer him perving on beautiful women guests. CBS would want more big actors, and less T & A.
That’s what they said about Dave in ’92. If Dave can move up an hour so can Craig.
@Kevin the Robot Ferguson talks all the time about doing whatever the hell he wants, and that’s why he said he didn’t want Leno’s job (whether it was available or not, I expect he had to field the question multiple times).
Did you see the episode where he had Stephen Fry on? The entire episode was Stephen, and I think he had a monologue but cut it short or something. The entire episode was heartfelt, and serious, two comedians who’ve known each other for years talking in turns about things that are awesome and things that are horrible. Stephen was given a platform to talk about his atheism and his charity work and a hundred other things.
It was glorious, and it could never happen an hour earlier, and Ferguson has said and seems like he would legitimately quit if they didn’t let him do shit like that.
@gesterpp_bub I agree I really like what Ferguson does at 12:30 and the overall playful obsurdity he has to his show. I feel like not only would he just not fit right at 11:30 but the network probably doesnt even want him there, they want commercial appeal which at 11;30 which includes alot of the older demographics who im sure a large percentage of would rather get their nightly news monolgue from someone without a “funny accent” but thats just me speaking from a douchey network execs perspective.
Fergs would be an awesome choice, but the idea of the CBS execs trying to dissuade him from using the horse, god I would love to hear that conversation.
Team Coco!
Do it as Chuck Knoblet.
Only if he sings and dances “The King of Glory” to open every show.
Or anything by Kansas.
I hope this isn’t true, because I imagine that Colbert would be himself and not the character. While he’s plenty funny when out of character, he has become so synonymous with the character on The Colbert Report that it would be very jarring for most people and I’m sure he wouldn’t last.
Plus I don’t want to lose that character. He’s so good.
One democratic shill for another. Time for Craig Kilbourne to return, the fact I don’t know what political party he belongs to is cause enough to get my vote.
It can’t be a coincidence that the guy you want back is one of the most notorious pieces of shit in Hollywood.
Aww are you mad that Colbert makes fun of the GOP?
If Craig Kilbourne isn’t available, how about Craig Kilborn?
That’s exactly what I look for in a late night talk show host, an (r) next to his name.
But I like democracy.
Gretchen, stop trying to make Craig Ferguson happen. It’s not going to happen.
Stop trying to make “Stop trying to make happen”, happen. Its not going to happ-
*gets sucked into meta blackhole*
No, I don’t want the Colbert Report to end
Colbert vs. Fallon. It seems like destiny.
It be Awesome if Life imitated art and Chris Rock got the job.
Team Dustin Rowles!
Ha!
Craig Ferguson is great, but imagine your parents turning him on and seeing a robot. He has a very very niche audience. The question is if Colbert takes the position would he come in character or just himself.
It’s like moving Austin to the coast. KEEP CRAIG FERGUSON WEIRD!
Even though it’s exceptionally unlikely for a number of reasons, I’d like to see Stewart take over for Letterman. I think his style is much better suited for a late night talk show than Colbert (even though I prefer the Colbert Report to The Daily Show). But then I’d want John Oliver to abandon his new gig and head back to The Daily Show. I’m a little concerned what Comedy Central has planned to take over if Colbert heads to CBS (please, do not let that one note smarmy douche Daniel Tosh take over that slot).
And to clarify, I do not consider either The Daily Show or Colbert Report to be late night talk shows. I reserve that designation for the traditional Carson/Letterman/Leno format.
So true….neither Jon nor SC are anything like a late night talk show. Please don’t take them away from us, ever.
I like the Craig Kilborn idea or how about Joel McHale ?
I’d watch the shit out of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, but only if they figure a way to keep Colbert Report on the air too, even if it means cutting to a weekly series. As great as it would be, it wouldn’t be worth completely losing the Colbert Report.
I dont think he can do both.
Many people don’t get it. I remember when his sister was a candidate someone asked I think straight faced ,with your brother being such a conservative….
Colbert’s an almost perfect choice. Yes, I’d hate to say goodbye to his character and The Colbert Report, but think about it: He can tell jokes like there’s no tomorrow (see: White House Correspondents Dinner) so we’ve got the monologue covered. He’s amazing at remotes (Olympic speed skating team, quarterback training, Better Know a District). And his interview skills are incredible – he’s lightening fast on his feet (like Letterman was in the old days), is completely respectful when the guest is someone he admires, and he can easily put a buffoon in his or her place. Plus, after the bullshit of #CancelColbert I wouldn’t be surprised if he’s thinking that ultimately he might want to be his own person rather than a character for the rest of his life. #TeamColbert all the way.
Colbert vs. Ferguson?
I love Colbert, but Tina Fey would be amazing.
I think she would be great but My guess she is too friendly with Fallon and Meyers it would be considered a conflict of interest.
If hope CBS will sign Leno. That would be some good trolling, and a match made in heaven/hell.
Louis CK! but only if David Lynch is his Steve Higgins