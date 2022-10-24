(House of the Dragon spoilers will be found below.)

House of the Dragon entered the TV landscape with a huge challenge: to overcome the underwhelming nature of the O.G. Game of Thrones finale season. As viewers soon happily realized, however, the prequel’s done so in spades and even makes me feel better about the idea of a Jon Snow solo joint. This show’s given us high soap operatics along with plenty of fire breathers, and even though GRRM’s total disrespect for names can be confusing at times, it’s still a wonderful thing and has engendered enough goodwill for people to hatch loads of theories for this first season finale.

When the episode began, however, a speedy turn of events quickly pulled at the heartstrings of viewers. Rhaenyra, upon being informed of (rotting) Viserys’ death, promptly went into labor and gave birth to a stillborn child. Naturally, people found tragedy upon compounded tragedy to be too much to handle, this early in the game.

Rhaenyra pulling out her stillborn daughter and preparing her ALL ALONEEEEE FUCKKKK 💔 #HouseOfTheDragon pic.twitter.com/4sdZB0MlhK — aa 🔥 (@nanaaaxv) October 24, 2022

Not her having her stillborn baby 😭 #HouseOfTheDragonEp10 — With the Blacks (@youcant4cme) October 24, 2022

This stillborn bout to have Rhaenyra ready to burn everything down. Cause she gone feel like they caused this. — Remy Etienne LeBeau (@Alyricz) October 24, 2022

From there, however, feelings yielded to happiness to see Rhaenyra crowned as queen, as her father wished, by one of the Ser Twins.

And viewers quickly swore allegiance to their queen.

i'll always bow before my rightful queen rhaenyra targaryen #HouseOfTheDragon pic.twitter.com/xe2JiCqKed — gin erso 🎃 (@carouselenas) October 24, 2022

goodbye to her for the next two years, she truly carried the show #HouseOfTheDragon pic.twitter.com/EhpL08nVsw — hou, hotd era 🔥 (@cerseicurls) October 24, 2022

goodbye to her for the next two years, she truly carried the show #HouseOfTheDragon pic.twitter.com/EhpL08nVsw — hou, hotd era 🔥 (@cerseicurls) October 24, 2022

goodbye to her for the next two years, she truly carried the show #HouseOfTheDragon pic.twitter.com/EhpL08nVsw — hou, hotd era 🔥 (@cerseicurls) October 24, 2022

All hail Queen Rhaenyra. Buckle up for the rest of the season finale.

HBO’s House of the Dragon airs on Sundays at 9:00pm EST.