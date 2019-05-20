All The Loose Ends ‘Game Of Thrones’ Didn’t Tie Up In The Series Finale

HBO

The series finale of Game of Thrones marked the end of an epic adventure that HBO has presented to fans for eight seasons.

We were treated to shocking deaths, incredible plot twists, truly heartbreaking moments, and final farewells that had us grabbing for tissues before the credits rolled. While some questions were answered by creators David Benioff and DB Weiss, others are still lingering, especially for hardcore fans who’ve been theorizing how the show might end.

Here are all of the loose ends Game of Thrones didn’t tie up in its final episode.

Drogon’s Fate

One of the most heartwrenching moments of the series finale came when Drogon, Daenerys’ last remaining dragon, discovered his mother was dead and mourned her by destroying the Iron Throne. Drogon carried Dany’s body away from King’s Landing and flew off, presumably to never be heard from again. Strangely enough, the show’s final council meeting mentioned where Drogon might have gone or tried to before Bran decided to use his warging abilities to find the orphaned fire-breather. A good bet would be the Shadow Lands beyond Asshai, where dragons are rumored to hail from. Still, why Bran seems so intent on finding Drogon, particularly when he poses no real threat to the six kingdoms anymore, felt like a questioned that should’ve been answered.

Azor Ahai

Game of Thrones loves its prophecies but few came to fruition in its final season, chief among them the legend of Azor Ahai. The heroic figure in the faith of R’hllor, the Lord of Light, ended the Long Night thousands of years before Aegon Targaryen landed in Westeros by forging a sword called Lightbringer from the heart of his true love, his wife Nissa Nissa. Centuries later, plenty of would-be rulers imagined themselves as the reincarnation of Azor Ahai – it’s why Melisandre first backed Stannis Baratheon’s claim to the throne before pivoting to support Jon Snow. According to the prophecy, when the red star bleeds and the darkness gathers, a warrior shall be born of smoke and salt. Considering how Dany birthed her dragons and where she hailed from, many believed her to be that warrior. Other thought Jon might be Azor Ahai, who murdered his lover to bring about the end of a war – but Jon killed Dany with an unextraordinary dagger long after the battle with the Night King, so it seems this is just another prophecy that never bore fruit.