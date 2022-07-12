There are still a handful of episodes in Better Call Saul, whose sixth season picks back up Tuesday night. But apparently it’s a doozy. Is someone going to bite it, with five whole episodes left? Will something worse than death happen? Is Kim Wexler, fellow lawyer and lady friend of Bob Odenkirk’s Jimmy McGill/Saul Goodman, okay? As of this writing, only TV critics know for sure. But whatever it is, even the fiancé of the person who plays her doesn’t know.

Variety rang up actress Rhea Seehorn during a trip to London to congratulate her on finally landing an Emmy nomination for the role she’s played since 2015. Seahorn kept things pretty close to the vest, barely teasing what — or what doesn’t — befall her character. Reporters aren’t the only ones she keeps in the dark.

“My fiancé knows nothing,” she says. “I don’t tell him anything. He’s sitting here in my hotel room, hoping I don’t spoil anything while I’m talking to you.”

Of course, maybe nothing happens to her. There’s every reason not to worry about her — unless we should. Seehorn herself recently teased that it’s not death people should be worrying about. “Death is not the only tragic end,” she cryptically put it last month. Or maybe, as Uproxx speculated recently, she winds up wed to McGill/Goodman and spends the run of Breaking Bad hiding. Or, you know, maybe she does die.

