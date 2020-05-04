After Rick and Morty fans waited 25 months between the third and fourth seasons, Chris Parnell, who voices Jerry Smith on the hit animated series, has some good news going forward.

While talking to TV Line, Parnell promised a much shorter wait between seasons now that Rick and Morty co-creators Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland locked down a 70-episode order from Adult Swim. “[Dan and Justin] wanted some job security, and they wanted to know that the show was going to be around for a while so that they and the writers could get into some sort of momentum,” Parnell said. “We’ll see less lengthy breaks between seasons going forward because of that.”

Parnell also fielded questions about what it’s like voicing, Jerry, the most pathetic character on the series. Don’t get him wrong, Parnell thinks playing Jerry is awesome and loves that he works in his own way, but the SNL alum also admits that he’s pretty much in the dark as to how his performance will fit into each episode. When asked what sort of shenanigans Jerry will get into in the fourth season, Parnell had very little idea:

The only thing I really remember is that he takes up beekeeping. That’s the thing that I remember. Beyond that, I couldn’t really tell you. Watching the trailer, I was reminded of the face-hugger episode. Honestly, after I record the show, I kind of forget it. Then I watch it a year or so later, and I think, “Oh yeah, I kind of remember that!” It’s fun, because I don’t have any expectations or memory of what I did. Hopefully I’ll be pleasantly surprised — or at least pleased with my performance.

To put a further point on it, Parnell was specifically asked if the season finale, “Star Mort: Rickturn of the Jerri,” will be a Jerry-focused episode, he just laughed and said, “I would guess so.”

In the meantime, if fans are worried that the ongoing health crisis will have an impact on Rick and Morty‘s production, the show made a surprising pandemic reference in Sunday night’s mid-season premiere. The last minute addition amazed even Parnell who admitted in a separate interview that he had no idea that the show could pivot that quickly to current events like South Park. It’s definitely an encouraging sign for the days ahead.

“I’ve only seen the trailers so I did not know that had been put in,” Parnell told GamesRadar+. “That’s amazing. I guess obviously very late in the game they can add that stuff.”

