ricky-gervais.jpg
Getty Image
TV

Ricky Gervais Had A Quip About Will Smith Being Banned From The Oscars For A Decade

by: Twitter

On Friday, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences finally made a decision about what to do with Will Smith after his Oscars slap: The actor has been banned from attending the ceremony for 10 years. Since the incident, a noted awards show host, Ricky Gervais, has inevitably weighed in, making jokes about what jokes he would have said had he been in Chris Rock’s shoes. And he had one for the Academy’s big decision.

“Hopefully, he’ll only do 6 years with good behaviour,” Gervais joked on Twitter.

While Smith will not be allowed to attend the show until 2032, not even virtually, at which point he’ll be in his 60s, that doesn’t mean he can’t be nominated, let alone win awards. Nor will the trophy he won for the biopic King Richard, which he accepted shortly after he struck Rock over a joke he made about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, be rescinded.

Gervais never hosted the Oscars, but he gained notoriety, even infamy, for hosting the Golden Globes, which he did five times, starting in 2009. His jokes threw few punches, often eliciting gasps at his barbed insults of the rich and famous. His last Globes stint, in 2020, was not that well-received.

Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
The Most Anticipated Indie Albums Of Spring 2022
by: FacebookTwitter
All The New Albums Coming Out In April 2022
by: FacebookTwitter
Steven Hyden’s Favorite Music Of March 2022
by: Twitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
×