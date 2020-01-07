Getty Image
Ricky Gervais Has Responded To The Backlash Over His Golden Globes Jokes

For someone who claims he doesn’t care, Ricky Gervais has spent a lot of time responding to his critics. The Office creator hosted the Golden Globes this weekend, and he cracked jokes about everything from James Corden (“The world got to see James Corden as a fat pussy. He was also in the movie Cats“) to Apple (“Apple roared into the TV game with The Morning Show, a super drama about the importance of dignity and doing the right thing, made by a company that runs sweatshops in China”) to Leonardo DiCaprio (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, nearly three hours long. Leonardo DiCaprio attended the premiere, and by the end, his date was too old for him”). He also said that everyone in attendance — himself being the exception, of course — should not publicly discuss politics, because “you’re in no position to lecture the public about anything.”

Gervais was a hit among Fox Nation pundit Tomi Lahren and the Daily Mail‘s Piers Morgan, who wrote, “Ricky Gervais delivered a glorious kick in the globes to Hollywood’s woke virtue-signalling hypocrites – and exposed them as a bunch of shameless two-faced charlatans.” No wonder he’s being called “right wing,” a label Gervais has denied.

Gervais also tweeted comedian Jim Norton’s response to a Los Angeles Times article that criticized him for his “disingenuous call for an apolitical evening.”

And responded to the Independent with a single emoji:

At least he didn’t hurt Tim Allen’s feelings again.

