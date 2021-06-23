A few weeks ago, writer/comic/director/producer/puppeteer Robert Smigel emailed me, trying to get some insight as to why no one was covering his new Fox comedy sketch show, Let’s Be Real. To which I quickly did a Google search for “Robert Smigel new show” before responding, to save myself the embarrassment of admitting I didn’t know what he was talking about.

Let’s back up a bit. I’ve known Smigel professionally since 2011 when I interviewed him for Vanity Fair about his scrapped script for a Green Lantern movie (if you can find this script floating around out there, it’s very funny; also, I’m doing exactly what Smigel hates: complementing him on work he did 15 years ago). One of the first two things I learned about Smigel is (a) he’s very passionate about his work and wears his heart on his sleeve and (b) Smigel does not have a publicist. So if there’s something he disagrees with in a piece you are doing on him, instead of a publicist, you might get a phone call from Smigel at 8 a.m. in the morning (which, yes, may have happened to me). And if you’ve ever seen Triumph the Insult Comic Dog in action, you do not want to have any kind of actual argument with Smigel because he’s too savvy and quick witted and you will definitely lose.

Let’s back up one more time. Back in 1996 Smigel – who had just come off writing for SNL and then as head writer for Late Night with Conan O‘Brien – was the co-creator and an executive producer of The Dana Carvey Show, a sketch comedy show that was absolutely stacked with future famous people like Steve Carell, Stephen Colbert, and Charlie Kaufman, just to name a few. (I will use this moment to point out that back in 2011 I wrote an oral history of The Dana Carvey Show for GQ and, to this day, is still one of my favorite things I’ve worked on. Oh, also, when this piece published, it had been 15 years since The Dana Carvey Show went off the air.)

The moment Smigel knew The Dana Carvey Show was in trouble was when ABC gave them a lead-in of Tim Allen’s Home Improvement – a wildly successful sitcom that was the definition of a “family show,” which ended its episode that evening and, the next thing viewers saw, was Dana Carvey dressed as Bill Clinton with eight nipples, breastfeeding babies and puppies. The audience from Home Improvement did not like what they saw. All of this is mentioned because, well, do you want to take one guess who Smigel’s lead in was for his current show, Let’s Be Real? If you guessed Tim Allen’s family comedy Last Man Standing, you would be correct. Smigel sighs, “When I heard that Tim Allen’s show was going to be in front of mine, again, I was like, ‘God is a funny guy.’”

Let’s make no bones about it, Let’s Get Real is a weird show. And very political. With a combination of puppets playing famous celebrities and politicians, who interact with human actors, it feels like something you’d stumble upon late at night in college, drunk or stoned or both, and then watch it for hours. It certainly has an Adult Swim vibe to the whole thing, but yet it airs on Fox. No no, not FX. It airs on Fox the actual broadcast network. In primetime. You remember networks right? Those places that air procedural television shows like NCIS, or reality shows? Not usually a show with with a puppet Donald Trump trying to sell all the stuff he stole from the White House on his way out on Antiques Roadshow.

Now, to understand why Smigel is, let’s say, a little disappointed, you have to understand why this show exists in the first place. And it’s a little complicated. So I’ll try to explain it the best I can and keep it as simple as possible: Disney bought Fox from NewsCorp. One of the few things Disney did not get was the Fox broadcast network, because there are laws preventing one corporation from owning more than one network and Disney already owns ABC. But Disney did buy Fox Studios, the production company that made most of the shows that air on the Fox network, which is why Disney now owns The Simpsons, yet it still airs, for the time being, on Fox. If Disney and Newscorp, the still owner of Fox the network, can’t come to an agreement on a deal to still keep airing these shows, Fox will have very little programming of their own. So, Fox the network approached Smigel to develop Let’s Be Real, a concept that was already in development before Smigel signed on.

“This was a project that was presented to me. I didn’t go to them with this idea,” explains Smigel. “This was something that they were trying to develop on their own and they actually went as far as a pilot presentation that they made, and then they didn’t like it. My manager called me and said, ‘They’d love for you to consider developing this.’ And I watched it and I didn’t like it at all. I thought, well, this isn’t any fun. I’d rather watch Saturday Night Live. I didn’t even want to talk about it, but then I had a conversation with the production company and as we were having the conversation. I was just being very honest, telling them why I just had no desire to do this and I never really enjoyed Spitting Image for the same reason. It was just, it felt cold. As I’m talking to them, I’m saying, well, maybe if humans interacted with the puppets, then there might be some dynamic that’s interesting? I was talking about doing real life remotes. Instead of Triumph, you have Kanye West go to a Trump rally, kind of like that.”

But the thing is, now, he’s pretty proud of what he and his team have put together. He spends a good portion of our time talking about how funny his writers are and how good the voice-work has been. Reading into what he’s saying, it sounds more like, whether you like it or don’t like it, he’d be happy just for you to give it a chance. Barring that, I think he’d settle for you just knowing it exists.