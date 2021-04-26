The streaming wars will never truly end as the landscape continues to shift and seeming alliances can fall by the wayside. Such is the case with Roku users, who probably feel like they’re never quite sure what they can watch with their devices. For several months, Roku fans felt left out of the HBO Max launch party until both services finally struck a deal. Now, the Roku bunch might lose access to YouTube TV, and this could apparently happen within a matter of days. To that effect, Roku issued is asking subscribers to contact Google to “urge them” to end a standoff.

Via The Verge, a Roku statement accuse Google of playing favorites with its own products (in this case, Google’s separate YouTube app), and negotiations between the two companies appear to be coming to no happy agreement. Here’s more:

“Google is attempting to use its YouTube monopoly position to force Roku into accepting predatory, anti-competitive and discriminatory terms that will directly harm Roku and our users. It should come as no surprise that Google is now demanding unfair and anti-competitive terms that harm Roku’s users.”

Roku is further alleging in its statement that Google might (via Deadline) require (as a condition for Roku to continue hosting the YouTube app) Roku to invest in upgrading equipment. And Roku claims that Google has demanded that Roku provide a search row that’s dedicated to YouTube within the Roku platform interface; additionally, Roku says that Google is allegedly asking for access to customer data. The Verge notes that Google has not responded (as of yet) to these accusations.

Deadline says that Roku has worded their call to action to recognize how the disappearance of an app can adversely affect users. “We believe consumers stand to benefit from Google and Roku reaching a fair agreement that preserves consumers access to YouTube TV, protects user data and promotes a competitive, free and open marketplace.” Roku declared. “We are committed to trying to achieve that goal.”

(Via The Verge & Deadline)