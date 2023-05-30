If you wanted to dress up like your favorite Succession character this Halloween, maybe try Barbie and Ken instead? The outfits on the HBO series are, as you might expect, absurdly expensive. Kendall’s gray coat that he wears while having his “hello darkness, my old friend” moment in the series finale? $8,895. Shiv’s blazer and pants combo? That’ll set you back $1,795 and $995, respectively. Even Lukas’ restrained sweatshirt is $300.

There is one outfit from the finale even non-billionaires can afford, however.

The blue striped tee that a “fragile” Roman wears while seeking refuge at his mom’s house is only $13.96 at Walmart, assuming you can find one. “The T-shirt worn by Roman retails at $13.96 and is now sold out in most sizes on the Walmart website,” according to the Independent. “However, the retail giant still carries a pale pink version with stripes in a different color.” If you want to look for the shirt in person, check the kid’s section.

Kendall Roy: $750 Jacques Marie Mage sunnies Shiv Roy: $3000 Alexander McQueen power suit Roman Roy: pic.twitter.com/I1vXUc9LB3 — Meech (@MediumSizeMeech) May 29, 2023

“Roman is the most casual uniformed guy on the planet,” Succession costume designer told Motion Pictures about Roman’s outfits. “He is just moving through the room. He has no agenda at all with anyone; he’s simply his own beast. We have a closet for Roman, and Kieran [Culkin] will rummage through it for hours. He’s very personal in selecting, and that takes a lot of time.”

It’s a shame Succession is over. I’d love to see Roman in this Stitch shirt.

(Via the Independent)