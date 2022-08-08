Panels are all about creating excitement for TV shows and movies, and Rosario Dawson certainly made that happen for The Punisher in Chicago over the weekend. Dawson appeared at the Chicago Comic and Entertainment Expo (C2E2) and during a Q&A session may have let slip that a new show she hopes to work on, a potential Punisher reboot on Disney+, may also bring back a beloved actor from the Netflix version of the property.

Dawson, who played Claire Temple on the Netflix version of Punisher (among the streamer’s related shows), let slip that “Punisher is coming back” and that may mean Jon Bernthal may also be coming to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as a result. The move would be big — Charlie Cox’s Daredevil and Bernthal’s Punisher thrived on Netflix. A revival of Daredevil has many fans hoping the same will happen to Punisher, and Dawson’s slip indicates that those fans will get what they want. But not everyone was sold that Dawson spilled the beans on much of anything just yet.

You can see video of the moment from the panel below, which is far less of a triumphant announcement than an offhanded comment for sure.

Rosario Dawson reveals at #C2E22022 that #ThePunisher is getting revived with Jon Bernthal returning pic.twitter.com/c3VInNf3dJ — Caleb Williams (@KnightGambit) August 7, 2022

You can hear some in the crowd audibly react to her mention of Bernthal, but none of this is officially official at all. Which is probably why, later on Twitter, Dawson walked back the comments and made it clear that she’s not to be “trusted” when it comes to MCU news.

I can’t be trusted…!

Getting intel from fans during signings is iffy apparently.

My bad.

I get excited.

Confirmation is key when you’re told what you want to hear… — Rosario Dawson (@rosariodawson) August 8, 2022

“I can’t be trusted,” Dawson said. “Getting intel from fans during signings is iffy apparently. My bad. I get excited.”

From the tweet it sounds like Dawson is blaming bad information from a fan, not anyone actually involved with the show. Which would make Dawson a pretty lousy reporter, unless she’s just trying to cover her tracks a bit after accidentally spilling the beans.

“Confirmation is key when you’re told what you want to hear,” Dawson said, which sounds like it’s more a personal hope than anything at this point. But given the buzz her surprise “announcement” made, it’s clear she’s not alone in hoping Bernthal returns to the fold.