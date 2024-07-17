Seacrest in… as the host of Wheel of Fortune.

On Tuesday, Ryan Seacrest shared a behind-the-scenes look from his first day as Pat Sajack’s replacement on the game show, even if the episode itself won’t air until the fall. “A glimpse of my first day at @WheelofFortune, and I’m still spinning with excitement,” he wrote on Instagram. In one clip (which was filmed “a few months ago”), he spins the titular wheel; later, Seacrest admits that he couldn’t sleep the night before because he was “so excited.”

It was initially unclear if Vanna White shared his excitement, but the pair have seemed to patch things up.

“I’m truly humbled to be stepping into the footsteps of the legendary Pat Sajak,” Seacrest tweeted once he was announced as the new host back in June 2023. “I can say, along with the rest of America, that it’s been a privilege and pure joy to watch Pat and Vanna on our television screens for an unprecedented 40 years, making us smile every night and feel right at home with them.” He added, “I can’t wait to continue the tradition of spinning the wheel and working alongside the great Vanna White.”

A glimpse of my first day at @WheelofFortune, and I’m still spinning with excitement pic.twitter.com/4brJnvQa2x — Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) July 16, 2024

Seacrest will make his Wheel of Fortune debut sometime in September.