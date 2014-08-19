Sad Littlefinger Is What ‘Game Of Thrones’ Not Being Back Until 2015 Looks Like

During a break from filming Game of Thrones in Belfast, Michael McElhatton and Conleth Hill tricked Aidan Gillen into buying a Magnum, telling him that if he got one, they’d totally join him. But they DIDN’T, and the look on Gillen’s bored, sad face in this fan photograph says it all: why won’t anyone join me?
Or something. I just love the way Littlefinger looks like he should be on the poster for an indie movie starring Josh Radnor, or campaigning in Baltimore. Also: 1) his expression is the way waiting until 2015 for Game of Thrones to return feels, a 2) there’s a 98% chance that ice cream has been poisoned.
He’s still Tommy Carcetti to me. Always will be.
Man I miss those two interacting on screen. Do they meet up later in the books?
Careful with those questions. The Internet is dark and full of spoilers, let’s keep Uproxx free of ’em.
They meet again when Varys runs for mayor of a mid-size coastal city plagued by drugs, poor schools and high homicide and unemployment rates.
The Mayor’s Chair is made of broken baseball bats.
They do because they’re the same person.
#FightClub’d
I didn’t want spoilers, just a yes or no.
No, but the books aren’t done yet so who knows.
They don’t meet up as of yet, but I think they will at the beginning of the new book. With Tyrion being killed at the end of the last one, I’m thinking a lot of our favorite characters will travel to attend his funeral.
I don’t think we need to worry about spoilers anymore. There’s absolutely nothing in books 5 and 6 worth spoiling. Unless you considering characters endlessly traveling places without ever getting there a spoiler.
Woops, that should read books 4 and 5.
It’s a bit disappointing to see Michael McElhatton in a supermarket. He should roam the Irish countryside, hunting foxes & flaying people.
I hope Littlefinger remains sad until the last of his miserable days.
I’d be sad too. While filming he gets to nail Sansa, in real life he get ice cream. Wait, he wins no matter what!! Cheep up buddy :)
Also, the girl in the pic has a very cute vibe going on.
Joke’s on them… Petyr is going to be the only one with guest rights in the store… Wait, I see a Bolton. Nevermind!
“Getting someone to buy ice cream” seems a pretty harmless trick for Roose Bolton and Varys
/slow clap
Sad Carcetti
