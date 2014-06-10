Sadly, Season Two Of ‘Fargo’ Is Not Expected To Have The Same Leads

We’ve said this in a number of ways, but it bears repeating to those who haven’t tuned in yet: Fargo is the best show currently airing on television, and that includes Game of Thrones. There are at least three Emmy-worthy performances going on in it (Allison Tolman, Martin Freeman, and Billy Bob Thornton), the writing is on par with True Detective (and like True Detective, every episode was written by its showrunner, in this case Noah Hawley), and the cinematography and directing is outstanding. For those who like shocking deaths and WTF twists, Fargo is also doing that better than anyone now, even while staying true to the spirit of the original Coen Brothers’ film.
But don’t expect season two to have the same leads.
I suppose it stands to reason since Fargo is being submitted to the Emmys as a mini-series, where it should sweep the actor, actress, supporting actor, and best miniseries in those categories. But Hawley more or less confirmed it in a statement he made at the Austin ATX festival, saying that the series would not likely follow the same characters:
“When I went in and sat down with FX, I said the movie was as powerful as it was, because at the end you knew she was going to wake up tomorrow and it was going to be a normal day. And we’re saying it’s a true story, which it isn’t, but it’s following a certain true story logic, and it would strain credulity I think to have the continuing adventures of Molly and Gus with [a new storyline of] ‘What crazy Coen Brother case are they going to catch next time?’ My feeling is we would explore new territory, but nothing is set in stone yet.”
Billy Bob Thornton is only signed on for a year, Bob Odenkirk has Better Call Saul coming up, and Martin Freeman is always busy, and who knows which one of those characters would survive, anyway. I do hope, however, that when Hawley decides on a new storyline, he creates a character for Allison Tolman and that she is to Fargo what Jessica Lange is to American Horror Story: A potent acting weapon he can pull out every year.
Meanwhile, Hawley also said that he’s going to try and break Twitter with tonight’s episode and if Twitter doesn’t break tonight, next week’s “bloody” season finale should do the trick.
Source: EW
It’s just amazing the basically pulled Tolman out of nowhere. I don’t know if it’s the script or her acting abilities, or both, but bravo to the casting director on this show. It’s even made me like Colin Hanks a little and I figured I was done with him after Dexter.
Yeah I checked out her IMDB a couple weeks ago and she has pretty much 0 credits and is already 32 years old. Good for her for breaking through this late in the game.
Also she was pretty funny on At Midnight a couple weeks back.
^ I still think Colin Hanks is a bad actor but the rest of the Fargo cast is really top notch. Thought doubtful, I would like both Lester and Lorne to walk off scott free or at least for Lorne to be alive at the end of it all.
Next season should focus on Molly’s daughter and take place in the year 2036.
THIS WILL BE A TRUE STORY. The events depicted will take place in the now-beachfront city of Grand Forks, ND in 2036. Because the names in that time are now only barcodes, they have been changed. Out of respect for the space-time continuum, the rest is to be told exactly as it will occur.
This show, man. I look forward to Tuesday night like it’s sex night.
why can’t it be both?
After last night, Louie would like to have a word with you about being the best show currently on television.
Last night’s Louie hit me really hard in the feels. Too close to home. I had to call my parents first thing this morning.
I don’t understand the Colin Hanks hate at all. And that goes for even prior to Fargo.
I’ve always thought he was a pretty loveable guy.
Dexter though…
@phillycook – yeah but it wasn’t uncommon for good or likable people to do really bad work on that show. The writing was just beyond saving more often than not
I think it’s mostly in comparison to Tom, pretty hard to hold your own when you’re from the same family as one of the most beloved actors in the world.
Same with any Baldwins not named Alec (although they are all kinda of terrible in that case, save for a brief time when Stephen had some quality movies).
And yeah, around these parts, Dexter didn’t help poor Colin.
He killed it in this show though.
Game of thrones and true detective are a class above this show imho. It has great moments but best show currently on television? Nah. (sorry if that seems trollish ;)
I thought this show was only supposed to be one and done (10 episode limited series). Did they decide move ahead with a second season due to ratings and critical acclaim?
Yeah it was announced a couple weeks ago.
I want to see the next season as flashback to the 1979 massacres that Carradine alluded to.