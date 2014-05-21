Sarah Silverman Looks Into How She Became The Textbook Example Of “Offensive” In Schools Everywhere

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Sarah Silverman has really grown on me over the years. She’s always been someone I considered funny, but in a way that I didn’t really enjoy myself. The kind you take notice of, but you never really become an avid follower. Now I enjoy her and this Letterman appearance is a welcome sight on a very thin late night slate.

Here she discusses how she’s the literal definition of offensive in some textbook we force feed our kids in order to support an industry. Here it is in terrible screengrab quality:

She seems to take it well enough, but I’ve heard about this before and the quote I read wasn’t so chipper. You’d think it would be a compliment to call someone like Silverman offensive, but it would seem that the words can cut a bit at times.

(Via The Late Show)