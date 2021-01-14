Jay and Mark Duplass have brought a number of docuseries to streaming services in recent years, but Sasquatch certainly seems poised to be the weirdest one yet. Hulu announced on Thursday it’s picked up a three-part documentary series about the mysterious cryptid and an investigation into a triple homicide that some feel Bigfoot committed.

The latest Duplass Bros true crime series follows a familiar pattern with those they’ve produced in the past. Docuseries like Wild Wild Country and Evil Genius: The True Story of America’s Most Diabolical Bank Heist are streaming on Netflix, but it’s now Hulu that will get an extended look at an investigative journalist’s research into Bigfoot, and whether the mythical creature is a brutal murderer. Of humans.

Here’s the synopsis that Hulu shared on Thursday:

While visiting a pot farm in Northern California in 1993, investigative journalist David Holthouse heard a story that still haunts him: On a nearby farm three men were torn limb from limb in a savage Bigfoot attack. Sasquatch follows David as he revisits the Redwoods twenty-five years later, in search of any evidence that might lead to the truth of what happened that night. As he pulls at the threads of this story, he’ll be taken down a path that’s far more terrifying than anyone would have imagined.

It certainly sounds wild, and that’s what we’ve come to expect from Duplass Brothers documentaries. Hulu announced Thursday that Joshua Rofé will direct the project, which will premiere later this spring. Meanwhile, their next project will hit HBO at the end of January, Lady and the Dale, a four-part series about Elizabeth Carmichael and Twentieth Century Motor Car Corporation.