One of the only good revivals just got the boot, meanwhile, Che still gets to wreak havoc on HBOMax’s And Just Like That…, which was recently renewed for a second season.

On Wednesday, Deadline reported that NBC Universal’s streaming service Peacock canceled its Saved by the Bell revival after two seasons. It is a sad loss because it was a good show, but it is also shocking to think that Peacock has already been around long enough to cancel shows after multiple seasons.

Here’s the statement, via People.

“We are so proud to have been the home of the next iteration of Saved by the Bell for both new and OG fans. Saved by the Bell has been a cultural mainstay for more than 30 years and the new series, led by Tracey Wigfield’s superfan enthusiasm and signature witty humor, seamlessly continued the show’s legacy, all while allowing more audiences to feel seen.”

Saved By the Bell on Peacock was a revival/reboot combo of the original television series of the same name, which ran from 1989 to 1993, followed by spinoffsSaved by the Bell: The College Years (1993-1994) and Saved by the Bell: The New Class (1993-2000). Peacock’s series which debuted in November 2020 starred a new class of Bayside High students alongside members of the original cast including Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Tiffani Thiessen, Mario Lopez, Showgirls star Elizabeth Berkley, and Lark Voorhies.

Gosselaar, who played the iconic Zack Morris throughout all versions of the series expressed his disappointment on Twitter. “So disappointed by this news,” he wrote. “So many talented individuals in all departments creating something original from a reboot. Respect and admiration to everyone involved and thanks to the viewers.”