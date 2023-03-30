Basically everyone in the Scott Pilgrim vs. the World cast was famous when the movie came out, but they’re even more famous now. We’re talking Brie Larson, Anna Kendrick, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Chris Evans, Mae Whitman, Kieran Culkin, Aubrey Plaza, Ellen Wong, and Michael Cera (I’m putting Scott Pilgrim behind Knives Chau for the way he treated her — not cool). The whole band (not Sex Bob-omb, although probably them, too) is getting back together for an anime show on Netflix based on Bryan Lee O’Malley’s graphic novel series.

Cera and Elizabeth Winstead will reprise their roles as Scott and Ramona, respectively. Everyone listed above will return, too, as will Alison Pill, Brandon Routh, Johnny Simmons, Mark Webber, and Satya Bhabha.

In a statement, Edgar Wright, who directed and co-wrote the 2010 film, said, “One of the proudest and most enjoyable achievements of my career was assembling and working with the dynamite cast of Scott Pilgrim. Since the film’s release in 2010 we’ve done Q&A’s, remembrances and charity read throughs, but there was never the occasion to reunite the whole gang on an actual project. Until now…” He continued:

“Original creator Bryan Lee O’Malley, along with writer BenDavid Grabinski have conjured up an anime series of Scott Pilgrim that doesn’t just expand the universe, but also… well, just watch it. I’m more than happy to announce that I have helped coax the entire original cast back to voice their characters on this epic new adventure. You are in for a treat.”

The animation will be provided by Science SARU, which also worked on Star Wars: Visions. The Scott Pilgrim anime does not have a premiere date.