The Best Anime Shows You Can Stream Right Now

1 season, 27 episodes | IMDb: 8.7/10

It’s still wild to me that I can say this, but you really should be paying attention the Academy Award-nominated Demon Slayer. Yes, Academy Award-nominated. While that is of course in regards to the series’ movie, which takes place after season one, it is indicative of the quality of Demon Slayer as a whole. With only one season down so far, you don’t have too much to catch up on in order to make it to theaters and catch the record- shattering and critically acclaimed film.

Stream Demon Slayer on Hulu now.

My Hero Academia

5 seasons, 93 episodes | IMDb: 8.5/10

My Hero Academia is an anime you hear about pretty much constantly and if you somehow haven’t, think Watchmen meets X-Men meets Sky High, and honestly, you get the picture. The popular anime is not too far off from Naruto and Dragon Ball status at this point, which then begs the question: is it really worth the watch? The answer is: absolutely. See, unlike its Shonen brethren, My Hero Academia has still yet to his “completely overwhelming” status. There are less than 100 episodes, only two movies, and everything is fairly straightforward with next to zero “filler” content. Season five is currently airing now, with new episodes releasing every Saturday, which makes it a great time to catch up and join in on the fun and surprises.

Stream My Hero Academia on Hulu now.