Sean Bean could probably use an interview coordinator right about now after making some not great comments about how modern productions handle sex scenes. During an interview with The Sunday Times, the Game of Thrones star lamented the use of “intimacy coordinators,” which started appearing on more and more sets thanks to the HBO series and its penchant for gratuitous sex scenes. However, Bean is not a fan.

While the role of an intimacy coordinator is to make sure everyone feels comfortable filming sensitive scenes through choreograph and dialog, Bean prefers the old method of winging it even though that approach is exactly why intimacy coordinators exist.

“I think the natural way lovers behave would be ruined by someone bringing it right down to a technical exercise,” Bean lamented. He also brought up how an intimacy coordinator wasn’t used while filming a bizarre sex scene with Lena Hall in Snowpiercer. Via Variety:

When the interviewer pointed out that intimacy coordinators can help to protect actors in the wake of #MeToo, Bean responded: “I suppose it depends on the actress. This one [referring to Hall] had a musical cabaret background, so she was up for anything.”

In the aftermath of the interview, several people reached out to Hall to check on her, and she set the record straight that she is not “up for anything.” In a multi-point Twitter thread, Hall shot down Bean’s characterization of the mango sex scene, but also praised him for being a respectful scene partner.

“Just because I am in theater (not cabaret, but I do perform them every once in a while) does not mean that I am up for anything,” Hall tweeted.

“Sean is an awesome actor and made me feel not only comfortable but also like I had a true acting partner in those bizarre scenes. It was us against the world and we were gonna tell that story,” Hall continued. “If I feel comfortable with my scene partner and with others in the room then I won’t need an intimacy coordinator. BUT if there is any part of me that is feeling weird, gross, overexposed etc… I will either challenge the necessity of the scene or I’ll want an IC.”

1. The infamous mango scene wasn't a naked scene. I was "naked" (but not really naked) in the bathtub/suicide scene (which I guess is in that same moment) but Sean Bean was in the bathtub fully clothed in a tuxedo. — Lena Hall (@LenaRockerHall) August 8, 2022

3. Sean is an awesome actor and made me feel not only comfortable but also like I had a true acting partner in those bizarre scenes. It was us against the world and we were gonna tell that story. — Lena Hall (@LenaRockerHall) August 8, 2022

5. I feel that when an actor has to do a scene that is extremely emotional (like committing suicide or being raped) there needs be some kind of mental health person available to talk to post shoot. Even though we are only acting we are still experiencing trauma. — Lena Hall (@LenaRockerHall) August 8, 2022

How do you feel about this article and the idea behind needing or not needing an IC? Also, what are your takes on a trauma coach? — Lena Hall (@LenaRockerHall) August 8, 2022

