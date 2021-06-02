Despite helping launch the powerhouse franchise for HBO that’s currently developing a horde of spinoffs, Sean Bean still hasn’t seen the Game of Thrones finale, and he apparently doesn’t have any plans to because the actor couldn’t care less about hearing details of the final event. In fact, he pretty much stopped following the show after his Season One stint, which (ten-year old spoiler coming through) ended with his character Ned Stark being shockingly beheaded in front of his whole family.

Bean revealed that he had no idea what’s been happening on the show during a lengthy interview with The Sunday Times, to which he was clearly unaware of the show’s divisive ending. Although, he did enjoying hearing some details. Via IndieWire:

“I have a silly question about whether the end of ‘Game of Thrones,’ when the Starks’ inward-looking kingdom secedes from the rest of the continent, had any parallels with Brexit. It’s wasted on Bean. As is his unbothered way, he didn’t keep up with the show after Ned had his head chopped off at the end of season one. So he hasn’t seen the final episode? ‘No. What happened?’ Does he really want to know? Surely he may watch it one day. ‘I’ll have forgotten by then, go on.’ I describe how Ned’s son becomes king of Westeros and his daughter queen of the North. ‘So did Winterfell stay separate? Oh, good for them,’ he says with grandfatherly vagueness.”

Of course, Winterfell only gained its independence after the entire North was almost wiped out by the Night King and his White Walker army, but sure, it’s neat that those spunky Stark kids turned out alright.

(Via The Sunday Times)