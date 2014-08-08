Sean Hannity Responded To Stephen Colbert’s ‘Literally’ Jokes With A Bad Zinger And A ‘Reality’ Challenge

On Wednesday night’s Report, Stephen Colbert made us love “Apparently” Kid even more by taking the phenomenon to its logical conclusion and making the case that the boy who had never been on live television before is already a better journalist than Sean Hannity.
Well in an interview with TV Newser yesterday, the segment was brought to Hannity’s attention, and he responded in an endearingly self-deprecating manner that has me re-thinking all my previous thoughts on Sean Hannity. Just kidding, he was a massive blowhard:
TVNewser: I don’t know if you saw it, but Stephen Colbert had some fun with your liberal use of the word “literally” during your coverage. How do you handle that when the late night comics dissect your performance?
Hannity: Look Stephen Colbert… I understand that people have their job to do. First of all, he’s not as funny as Jon Stewart. Stephen Colbert will have the lowest-rated late night show. There are issues that just aren’t funny. Terrorism isn’t funny. I didn’t see the bit. I won’t see it. I don’t care.
Maybe Stephen Colbert needs to come over here and get a dose of reality. He sits in the comfort of his studio, reading jokes written for him by 30 writers. So, I have a challenge for Stephen Colbert: I’ll pay for your flight. I’ll pay for your hotel, your meals. Then you sit on the border. You talk to the people. You sit across from the mother of an Israeli solider who was killed, and then make a joke about it.
Of course — as the interviewer noted — the only thing Colbert was making jokes about was Hannity’s “liberal use of the word ‘literally'” and how it makes him a clown of a newsman, but that didn’t keep the Fox News anchor from asserting a “DON’T JOKE ABOUT WAR” stance. Hard to say whether Colbert will take the bait but if he does I think it’s safe to assume the irony of who reality is lost on won’t be, um, lost on him. It’s probably also safe to assume his retort will be a bit more eloquent.
Sean Hannity gives self important douche bags a bad name.
We demand to be taken seriously!
Wait a second, Hannity was comfortable commenting about something he knew nothing about?
That’s literally amazing.
Literally!
Illiterally
Swing and a miss from Hannity…
People who hate on Stewart and Colbert seem to think pointing out that they have a writing staff is a really devastating putdown, for whatever reason.
This is the closest we’ll come to Sean Hannity calling Jon Stewart funny.
Sean Hannity’s not gonna let anyone accuse him of doing anything liberally.
Oh, how I will miss this sort of thing when Colbert replaces Letterman!
Christ, the smug just oozes off that interview.
Why does he and Chuckles O’Reilly always go off on Stewart and Colbert THE VERY NIGHT they are about to take a vacation and can’t respond for another week? Chickenshits…
Is Sean Hannity the real-life equivalent of a youtube commenter? This is straight up troll status.
I’ve said it before and I will say it again. I work in politics and have dealt with Hannity (I am a Republican) and he’s a douche.
I know next to nothing about this “Hannity”, but his rant literally makes him the real-world equivalent of Library Detective Bookman.
hannity and his fucks news facsimiles all have an aura that screams “i’ve got a 4 inch dick and i’m terrified people know.”