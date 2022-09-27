Donald Trump has a bizarre way of doing, well, just about everything — from closing an umbrella to disposing of classified documents. He also, as Seth Meyers pointed out, has a very strange way of discussing nuclear weapons.

During Monday night’s “A Closer Look,” Meyers discussed Vladimir Putin’s ongoing threats to unleash Russia’s alleged arsenal of nuclear weapons, and noted how different the responses to these unhinged warnings have been from Joe Biden and his presidential predecessor. Whereas Biden’s only word for Putin was a gravelly, John Wayne-ish “Don’t!,” Trump went an entirely different — and wholly confusing — way with the nuke talk. As Meyers explained:

Biden has been stern but quiet about how the U.S. would respond. Trump, meanwhile, has been speculating wildly at rallies and other events about insane ideas, like bombing Russia but blaming it on China by putting Chinese flags on our U.S. fighter jets. That’s a real thing he actually said; it’s one step removed from Bugs Bunny dressing up as a lady to trick Elmer Fudd… And then this weekend, at a rally in North Carolina, he brought up the topic of nuclear weapons in the weirdest and most uncomfortable way possible.

Trump’s exact quote was as follows: “Now Putin mentioned the N word. You know what the N word is?”

Meyers admitted that he had to imagine “there was some percentage of that crowd, no matter how large or small, that heard that sentence and thought to themselves, ‘Oh my god! It’s finally happening!’”

“To be fair,” Meyers added, “it seems like Trump sensed what his crowd was thinking, too. Because he quickly had to clarify himself.”

Trump did indeed explain that the word he meant was “nuclear,” a word the former president said is “not supposed to be mentioned” because “You could end up in World War III, and this will be a war like we’ve never had before. It won’t even be close, because we’re being run by stupid people.”

Meyers, for once, had to agree with Trump and admit that the U.S. is being run by a lot of “stupid people — like the kinds of people that refer to the word ‘nuclear’ as ‘The N Word.’”