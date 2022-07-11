the rock pancakes
Getty Image
TV

You’re Welcome, America: The Rock Will Be Shark Week’s First Ever Master Of Ceremonies

by: Twitter

There was a time in the mid-2000s when Shark Week was not just a week, but a lifestyle (it was a weird moment). Once Discovery started really playing into the phenomenon and adding in hosts, it became a week-long fest of shark memes and specials, with some Jaws moments sprinkled throughout. As the series returns for its 34th year, they have decided to shake things up a bit.

In a brilliant move on Discovery’s part, Dwayne Johnson, AKA The Rock, has become the first Shark Week Master Of Ceremonies, which is probably the same thing as a host, but it just sounds a lot cooler.

Johnson announced on Twitter: “Honored to be your 1st ever MASTER OF CEREMONIES as @SevenBucksProd partners w/ @Discovery for a VERY SPECIAL SHARK WEEK. Shot in HAWAII, these beautiful AUMAKUA (gods) are deeply respected in our culture. (and within my tattoo)” Johnson is historically really good around water-based tattoo activities.

Shark Week takes place from July 24th – 30th and will feature over a dozen new shark-themed specials and movies, such as Pigs Vs. Sharks, which sounds really unfair to one of those animals. Here are some highlights from the very… eclectic programming:

While his Master Of Ceremonies duties are unclear, let’s hope that we get just one Moana reference in there, right?

Listen To This
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: InstagramTwitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: InstagramTwitter
The Best Vinyl Releases Of June 2022
by: Twitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: InstagramTwitter
Sasha Alex Sloan On Her Wry, Funny And Sad Album About Depression, ‘I Blame The World’
by: InstagramTwitter
×