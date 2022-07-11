There was a time in the mid-2000s when Shark Week was not just a week, but a lifestyle (it was a weird moment). Once Discovery started really playing into the phenomenon and adding in hosts, it became a week-long fest of shark memes and specials, with some Jaws moments sprinkled throughout. As the series returns for its 34th year, they have decided to shake things up a bit.

In a brilliant move on Discovery’s part, Dwayne Johnson, AKA The Rock, has become the first Shark Week Master Of Ceremonies, which is probably the same thing as a host, but it just sounds a lot cooler.

Johnson announced on Twitter: “Honored to be your 1st ever MASTER OF CEREMONIES as @SevenBucksProd partners w/ @Discovery for a VERY SPECIAL SHARK WEEK. Shot in HAWAII, these beautiful AUMAKUA (gods) are deeply respected in our culture. (and within my tattoo)” Johnson is historically really good around water-based tattoo activities.



Shark Week takes place from July 24th – 30th and will feature over a dozen new shark-themed specials and movies, such as Pigs Vs. Sharks, which sounds really unfair to one of those animals. Here are some highlights from the very… eclectic programming:

⚠️ The #SharkWeek schedule is here! ⚠️ Shark Week starts Sunday, July 24 on @Discovery and @discoveryplus. Learn more at https://t.co/DkPssiAKxD. What are you most excited to watch? Comment below ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/v4fOEctZdo — Shark Week (@SharkWeek) July 11, 2022

While his Master Of Ceremonies duties are unclear, let’s hope that we get just one Moana reference in there, right?