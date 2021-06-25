The Discovery Channel just revealed its fast-approaching Shark Week line-up and included in the feeding frenzy of events is the Jackass Shark Week Special, which appears to be exactly what it sounds like: The cast of Jackass thrown in with sharks.

Tucked inside a robust list of on-air episodes and streaming specials for discovery+ that add up to over 45 hours of ocean predator content, the Jackass Shark Week Special will swim onto The Discovery Channel at 1o PM/ET on July 11, the very first day of Shark Week. Here’s the official synopsis:

Johnny Knoxville sends Steve-O, Chris Pontius, and new Jackass cast members on a Shark Week mission for the ages. They’ll dial up a series of shark stunts that test their bravery and threshold of pain as they put common shark myths to the test with the help of Dr. Craig O’Connell. Produced by Jeff Tremaine and Anomaly Entertainment.

In a quote to Entertainment Weekly, Steve-O teased, “We went all out for our Jackass Shark Week special, and there were consequences. Safe to say it’s going to be a hit!” Along with the Jackass special, Tiffany Haddish will host a special event and Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp will search for the strangest sharks in the ocean. Here’s the time and date for those specials, as well as a few other highlights.

Tiffany Haddish Does Shark Week – Sunday, July 11 at 9PM ET/PT

Official Description: Tiffany Haddish hosts Shark Week! While her fantasy was to uncover the secrets of shark sex sailing on the fanciest yachts surrounded by friendly sea creatures and pampered by a handsome merman, she’s joined by Dr. Toby Daly-Engle, Dr. Craig O’Connell, Alannah Vellacott for a very sharky wake-up call.

Stranger Sharks – Streaming Monday, July 12 exclusively on discovery+

Official Description: Mark Rober and Noah Schnapp from Stranger Things are teaming up for the ultimate Shark Week adventure…exploring abandoned undersea ruins and man-made artificial reefs searching for the strangest sharks in the ocean.

Expedition Unknown: Shark Trek – Monday, July 12 at 10PM ET/PT

Official Description: Josh Gates links up with his childhood hero, William Shatner, to boldly go where Shark Week has never gone before. The mission: enter shark-infested waters to understand the nature of fear and come face to face with an apex predator. This is Shark Trek.

The Real Sharknado – Wednesday, July 14 at 9PM ET/PT

Official Description: We have all seen the movies, sharks jumping into boats, circling in tornados, and risking their lives to attack humans. Could these shark feasts happen? Ian Ziering and Tara Reid pick up their chainsaws once again – this time with the help of Dr. Tristan Guttridge and to see if a real Sharknado could happen.

Dr. Pimple Popper Pops Shark Week – Thursday, July 15 at 8PM ET/PT

Official Description: Dr. Sandra Lee has entertained millions with her extreme pimple popping videos. Now she heads to Turks and Caicos with Dr. Austin Gallagher to explore the world of shark skin and how she can apply the science they gather to help human skin issues.

Sharkadelic Summer 2 – Thursday, July 15 at 9PM ET/PT

Official Description: Sharkadelic is back to find out if this summer will be the sharkiest on record. Snoop Dogg breaks down the craziest encounters, the wildest and most unpredictable reactions to discover if America is once again ground zero for the shark superstorm.