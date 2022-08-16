The first reactions to She-Hulk: Attorney at Law are in, and critics are loving the most comedic MCU entry yet. The show stars Tatiana Maslany as the titular character who’s been infected by the blood of Mark Ruffalo’s Hulk and now has to manage her new powers with her increasingly high stakes legal career. The series is to debut on Thursday, not Wednesday, which marks a new content shift for Disney+. Here’s what the critics are saying:

“I’ve now seen the first four #SheHulk episodes three times, and they’re everything I want them to be, and so much more,” Jenna Anderson tweeted. “The show is breezy, unabashedly weird, and wildly entertaining. This sets a new gold standard for what MCU shows are capable of.”

I’ve now seen the first four #SheHulk episodes three times, and they’re everything I want them to be, and so much more. The show is breezy, unabashedly weird, and wildly entertaining. This sets a new gold standard for what MCU shows are capable of. pic.twitter.com/4Z8jAe293L — Jenna Anderson (@heyitsjennalynn) August 16, 2022

“Marvel’s #SheHulk is a VERY funny legal procedural that’s lighter on action, but heavy on breaking the fourth wall,” Erik Davis wrote. “This is the most self-referential the MCU has ever been. Cameos & references galore + a dynamite Tatiana Maslany performance. Also, Tim Roth rules!”

Marvel’s #SheHulk is a VERY funny legal procedural that’s lighter on action, but heavy on breaking the fourth wall. This is the most self-referential the MCU has ever been. Cameos & references galore + a dynamite Tatiana Maslany performance. Also, Tim Roth rules! pic.twitter.com/Sx3cDTVUa4 — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) August 16, 2022

“She-Hulk is very fun, genuinely humorous and human. Really finds itself in 3rd ep. No major surprises or huge stakes but Maslany is immensely likable. The memes and thirst posts this show will inspire though…lmao,” Richard Newby tweeted. “Credits tag in every episode. Effects look good.”

She-Hulk is very fun, genuinely humorous and human. Really finds itself in 3rd ep. No major surprises or huge stakes but Maslany is immensely likable. The memes and thirst posts this show will inspire though…lmao 👀Credits tag in every episode. Effects look good. #SheHulk pic.twitter.com/ycKseOOLSa — Richard Newby (@RICHARDLNEWBY) August 16, 2022

“After 4 episodes #SheHulk is the best Marvel Disney Plus show so far,” Matt Ramos wrote. “I LOVE IT!”

After 4 episodes #SheHulk is the best Marvel Disney Plus show so far. I LOVE IT! — Matt Ramos (@therealsupes) August 16, 2022

You can see more reactions to She-Hulk below:

#SheHulk is simply stellar. It starts off fast,really fast, but as it went on it grew on me, and is easily one of my favorite MCU shows. The setting is pretty grounded but it does a great job at establishing itself in the MCU in a way that’s both respectful to the MCU, 1/2 pic.twitter.com/NCJPM1D5Le — Elijah Boxhill (@OpticalCinema) August 16, 2022

#SheHulk is a lot of fun and probably the first #mcu #DisneyPlus since WandaVision that isn’t afraid to push boundaries outside what’s expected. That fact, and it’s comedy are two of the show’s biggest assets, what also works is how connected it feels to the rest of the MCU — MATT JONES (@Mattj_Movies) August 16, 2022

If you like comedy and want to know more about how the MCU hero business operates on a day-to-day level, #SheHulk is for you! If you unironically use the term "M-She-U" and take this franchise way too seriously the show won't be for you (it gloriously mocks THOSE kinds of fans). pic.twitter.com/vwGhrqDtCt — Julia Delbel (@juliadelbel) August 16, 2022

Saw the first 4 episodes of #SheHulkAttorneyAtLaw & I love it so far. Thought it was funny (w/o going overboard). Cameos were a plus, cool easter eggs, & the 4th wall breaking was spot on. Tatiana Maslany is the perfect #SheHulk. IF she ever meets #Deadpool it'll be legendary.🤣 pic.twitter.com/ittbrmMtod — Emmanuel (E-Man) Noisette – #RecastTChalla (@EmansReviews) August 16, 2022

#SheHulk has a surprising amount of ties to the rest of the MCU past and future and some legendary credits scenes on every episode. It's very easy to get hooked on this show if you like fun. — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) August 16, 2022

Here’s the official synopsis:

She-Hulk, a new comedy series coming to Disney+, stars Tatiana Maslany as She-Hulk/Jennifer Walters, a lawyer who specializes in superhuman-oriented legal cases. She-Hulk will welcome a host of Marvel characters to the series, including the Hulk, played by Mark Ruffalo, and the Abomination, played by Tim Roth.

She-Hulk premieres August 18 on Disney+.