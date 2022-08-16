She Hulk
The First ‘She-Hulk’ Reactions Praise The ‘Breezy Unabashedly Weird’ Tone And The End Credit Scenes For Each Episode

The first reactions to She-Hulk: Attorney at Law are in, and critics are loving the most comedic MCU entry yet. The show stars Tatiana Maslany as the titular character who’s been infected by the blood of Mark Ruffalo’s Hulk and now has to manage her new powers with her increasingly high stakes legal career. The series is to debut on Thursday, not Wednesday, which marks a new content shift for Disney+. Here’s what the critics are saying:

“I’ve now seen the first four #SheHulk episodes three times, and they’re everything I want them to be, and so much more,” Jenna Anderson tweeted. “The show is breezy, unabashedly weird, and wildly entertaining. This sets a new gold standard for what MCU shows are capable of.”

“Marvel’s #SheHulk is a VERY funny legal procedural that’s lighter on action, but heavy on breaking the fourth wall,” Erik Davis wrote. “This is the most self-referential the MCU has ever been. Cameos & references galore + a dynamite Tatiana Maslany performance. Also, Tim Roth rules!”

“She-Hulk is very fun, genuinely humorous and human. Really finds itself in 3rd ep. No major surprises or huge stakes but Maslany is immensely likable. The memes and thirst posts this show will inspire though…lmao,” Richard Newby tweeted. “Credits tag in every episode. Effects look good.”

“After 4 episodes #SheHulk is the best Marvel Disney Plus show so far,” Matt Ramos wrote. “I LOVE IT!”

You can see more reactions to She-Hulk below:

Here’s the official synopsis:

She-Hulk, a new comedy series coming to Disney+, stars Tatiana Maslany as She-Hulk/Jennifer Walters, a lawyer who specializes in superhuman-oriented legal cases. She-Hulk will welcome a host of Marvel characters to the series, including the Hulk, played by Mark Ruffalo, and the Abomination, played by Tim Roth.

She-Hulk premieres August 18 on Disney+.

