In a new featurette for its upcoming She-Hulk series for Disney+, Marvel has revealed that Tatiana Maslany‘s version of the character will have a slightly different origin story. (There’s also enough fourth wall-breaking to make Deadpool jealous.)

When she was first introduced in Marvel Comics, Jennifer Walters was the daughter of a Los Angeles County sheriff and a cousin to Bruce Banner on his mother’s side. During a visit tell his cousin about his transformation into the Hulk, Jennifer was caught in the crossfire when a local crime lord targeted her father in a shooting. In desperate need of blood, Bruce was the only match to save his cousin, but he ended up doing more than keep her alive. His blood turned her into She-Hulk, a powerful addition to the Marvel pantheon.

Here’s where the Disney+ series switches things up: In the show, Jennifer (Maslany) and Bruce (Mark Ruffalo) are in a car accident together, which skips right over the whole blood infusion part and straight up splashes her with the stuff. With Bruce’s blood entering an open wound, Jennifer becomes She-Hulk. An interesting and kind of gross tweak, but nowhere near the wild changes that Ms. Marvel experienced when she made the jump from the comics to Disney+.

Here’s the official synopsis:

She-Hulk, a new comedy series coming to Disney+, stars Tatiana Maslany as She-Hulk/Jennifer Walters, a lawyer who specializes in superhuman-oriented legal cases. She-Hulk will welcome a host of Marvel characters to the series, including the Hulk, played by Mark Ruffalo, and the Abomination, played by Tim Roth.

She-Hulk premieres August 17 on Disney+.