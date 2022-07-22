Perhaps you have recently opened up a portal to another universe (by accident of course) that wreaked havoc on your neighbors, and now they are looking to sue you for saving their lives. There is a lawyer for that!

Unfortunately, it’s not Saul Goodman, but it is She-Hulk, the star of the new Disney+ series aptly titled She-Hulk: Attorney At Law, which hits the streamer next month. But it’s never too soon to ask for a lawyer! In a new collection of posters given out at Comic-Con, She-Hulk herself, played by Tatiana Maslany, is featured with her own hotline for on-the-go legal representation.

When fans call 1-877-SHE-HULK, they are greeted with Maslany’s voice, portraying Jennifer Walters, as she offers up her services for various superhero-related issues. Fans have uploaded the audio to Twitter, so fans can hear She-Hulks comforting voice giving off legal advice. “Our associates will fight for your right…to fight for everyone else’s rights. That’s what superheroing is all about!” She’s right! Just imagine how much damage was done after The Battle Of New York. That subway system does not fund itself!

She-Hulk will follow lawyer Walters as she legally represents various superheroes after their destructive fights that often leave New York City in shambles. And she also can transform into She-Hulk at the drop of a hat, so that will be interesting.

The series also stars Jameela Jamil, Josh Segarra, Ginger Gonzaga, Jon Bass, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Tim Roth, the Hulk himself Mark Ruffalo, and Benedict Wong. She-Hulk begins streaming on August 17th on Disney+, with new episodes weekly through October 12th.