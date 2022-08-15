Marvel’s latest streaming series, She-Hulk: Attorney At Law, will have its premiere this week, and while fans are excited to see the titular hulk in action, both in court and beyond, there is one burning question that has yet to be answered: when exactly does this show take place?

While sometimes Marvel gives concrete hints about specific eras and timelines (remember when Captain Marvel visited a Blockbuster?) it’s been pretty close-lipped regarding where in the timeline She-Hulk, who is played by Tatiana Maslany, will reside. Fans have pointed out that some stills from the series feature the original Hulk Bruce Banner wearing his sling from his arm injury post-Avengers: Endgame, while in other shots he seems fine. So, when does this series actually take place?

Writer and executive producer Jessica Gao confirmed that the show does do a good job of explaining where it lands on the timeline, though it is set “not too far” after the events of Shang-Chi. Gao told TVLine, “It’s not, like, years later. It’s a relatively short amount of time.” The timeline is supposed to be made a bit clearer after episode two.

To put this into a little more perspective: Shang-Chi takes place after the series Wandavision and Falcon and the Winter Soldier but before Eternals, and the last two Spider-Man installments. This is confirmed on Disney+, where you can sort the titles by chronological order.

She-Hulk: Attorney At Law also stars Jameela Jamil, Josh Segarra, Ginger Gonzaga, Jon Bass, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Tim Roth, the Hulk himself Mark Ruffalo, and Benedict Wong. The series begins streaming on August 17th on Disney+, with new episodes weekly through October 12th.

