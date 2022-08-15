This week, a really good lawyer is being replaced by a superhero-sized lawyer as Better Call Saul comes to a close and She-Hulk: Attorney At Law begins its reign. Either way, your legal services are covered!

In a new ad from the Disney+ series, Tatiana Maslany stars as Jennifer Walters, a lawyer/superhero who just wants to help! As a part of the Goodman (Saul, is that you?), Lieber, Kurtzberg & Holliway Superhero Law Division, or GLK&H, Walters goes green so you can get green! Like money. Get it? They put the human in “superhuman,” and the firm in “law firm.” Great! You can even call 1-877-SHE-HULK to get started on your law journey.

If you don’t need superhero-adjacent law advice…you can just check out She-Hulk on Disney+. The series follows Walters as she juggles her demanding career all while trying to control her CGI Hulk-sized powers that have been getting some hate on the internet lately. But the series seems to be leaning into the silliness and the fourth wall breaks, so maybe it will work!

The series also stars Jameela Jamil, Josh Segarra, Ginger Gonzaga, Jon Bass, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Tim Roth, the Hulk himself Mark Ruffalo, and Benedict Wong. She-Hulk begins streaming on August 17th on Disney+, with new episodes weekly through October 12th. Check out the teaser above.