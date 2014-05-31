‘Sherlock’ Season Three Will Appear Exclusively On Netflix With Additional Content

If you’re like me, you might’ve missed the last season of Sherlock and anxiously waited for it to appear with the other seasons online. I am a fan, but I also have a long standing rivalry with local public television. They know what they did.
Well our time will finally come on Monday when Sherlock is added to streaming selections. The only hitch is you’d better have Netflix. From Vulture:
On Monday, the third season of Sherlock will become available for streaming exclusively on Netflix. The service will also stream Sherlock Uncovered, a set of three half-hour making-of specials following each episode, and Unlocking Sherlock, a one-hour behind-the-scenes feature about the making of the series. To mark the occasion, Vulture caught up briefly with executive producer Steven Moffat and his wife, producer Sue Vertue, who told us a rewatch could prove enlightening
This is probably bad news for you fans who use Amazon Prime and meh news for those of you who pirate everything you can get your hands on. As for those who already watched, you can piss off. At least you Prime folks can still get Orphan Black.
Probably not reason enough to splurge on a Netflix account if you’re lacking, but it is another nice example that Netflix is growing in power. They’re nabbing up exclusives and original programming left and right. Once they start sweeping awards shows, there might be a realization that TV needs to pick up its game.
Until then, I’ll be watching Sherlock. And Luther which is adding season three on June 6th.
The wait for Luther season 3 on Netflix has been painful.
It’s not worth it, sadly.
A Scandal In Belgravia was the finest hour of television I have ever watched. The entirety of Sherlock Season 3 was a short spurt of “meh”, and served simply as the set up for season 4.
Pretty much. I’m hoping they rebound in the new one.
Yea, but Sherlock at “Meh” level is still better than 90% of the rest of television.
Season 3 was clearly an exercise in filming as much as they could with the restrictions on these two guys and trying to slap it all together into a coherent thing (which it wasn’t). All about relationships and not about the cases. BUT I have high hopes they can get back to the bread and butter with the next season and I still fiend for it.
I thought season 3 was incredible, but different strokes I guess.
Which one is the Doctor?
I already watched it in the south american Neflix :D
Criminally missing from headline: “FOR STREAMING”
people still get dvds from netflix?!
I have to disagree. The only reason I got Netflix this year was to watch Sherlock, which I had missed when it aired on tv. It has been worth every penny.
So not on blu ray? Or is this another case of using “exclusive” as a selling point instead of what the word actually means.
how would it not be exclusive just because its not on blu ray? its exclusive as streaming only just by virtue of not being (legally) available anywhere else in the US
At 7.99 a month you can hardly call Netflix a splurge.