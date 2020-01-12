Orion
‘The Silence Of The Lambs’ Is Getting A TV Spinoff Sequel About Clarice Starling

The Silence of the Lambs, Thomas Harris’ 1988 bestseller and the Oscar-gobbling movie adapted from it in 1991, has already given us one TV classic: the dearly departed Hannibal, starring Mads Mikkelsen as cannibal epicurean Hannibal Lecter. (Technically it was a spin-off of Red Dragon, Harris’ first novel, which featured agent Will Graham, but bear with us.) Now the book/movie’s other half is finally getting her own spin-off: As per Deadline, CBS has closed deals to bring us Clarice, which will follow the exploits of do-gooder agent Clarice Starling.

Spearheaded by Alex Kurtzman and Jenny Lumet — daughter of legendary filmmaker Sidney — Clarice will be set in 1993, a year after the events of The Silence of the Lambs, in which Starling busted serial killer Buffalo Bill after seeking help from psychiatrist-turned-serial killer Lecter. A pilot is ready to film, with one caveat: They still have to find a new Clarice Starling.

The role netted Jodie Foster her second Oscar, after The Accused, as well as a first for costar Anthony Hopkins. (Reminder: Hopkins was filmdom’s second Lecter, his friend Brian Cox playing the role — quite differently, by the way — in Michael Mann’s Red Dragon adaptation Manhunter, from 1986.) Still, Foster famously refused to return for the semi-belated sequel, 2001’s comically grisly Hannibal, and was replaced by Julianne Moore. In other words, whoever gets the role has rather large shoes to fill.

(Via Deadline)

