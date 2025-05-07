Apple TV+‘s Silo continues to be nothing short of ambitious heading into the third season of adapting Hugh Howey’s Wool omnibus and followup books. To date, showrunner Graham Yost’s worldbuilding has been both striking and intricate, and Howey’s characters sprang to life with nobody suggesting even for a moment that a better Juliette could be found than Rebecca Ferguson. The tech giant’s streaming service previously renewed the show for two final seasons to be filmed back to back, and the third season will be when the series takes a real pivot, as readers of Howey’s Shift novel are aware. Let’s descend into the underground on what to expect from Silo‘s third season.

Cast Rebecca Ferguson will return as Juliette with Steve Zahn still in the cards as Solo even though the pair parted ways during the most recent season finale. Will Tim Robbins be back as Bernard? Given that he intentionally set himself on fire the last time we saw him, it’s not looking good there. The same goes for Iain Glen as Juliette’s father, Dr. Nichols, who sacrificed himself in an explosion. However, Common’s Leather Jacket will surely return as Sims, and we can look forward to seeing more of Harriet Walter (as Martha), Avi Nash (as Lukas), Chinaza Uche (as Paul), and Alexandria Riley (as Camille). New characters? There should be plenty, including those two mysterious additions previewed in the second season’s final moments. Ashley Zukerman will portray Daniel, a “young and hungry congressman” who will be pivotal to future and past events. And Jessica Henwick will be on hand as Helen, a “whip-smart reporter” who also appeared in the books. Plot Get ready because the third season will embark upon bringing parts of Hugh Howey’s Shift novel to life after the second season already adapted a healthy chunk of the voluminous novel. As viewers will recall, that source material followed Juliette traveling to Silo 17 and meeting Solo. Yet since the second season also bounced back and forth between Juliette and Solo’s exploration of Silo 17 and Juliette’s home base of Silo 18, it’s no wonder that Yost and Apple TV+ decided to split Shift (which is an admittedly discombobulating book) into the second and third seasons. There was just too much going on already, and rest assured that there will be plenty of Silo 18 in the third season after Juliette returned home (and since Ferguson remains the star of this series).

Do you want proof of that for reassurance? Apple TV+ posted an Instagram photo that shows Ferguson looking (as always) impossibly cool (and calmly rocking out) with a simple message: “That’s a wrap on Season 3.” Who are Donald and Helen, exactly? They hail from times closer to our own, and without getting too spoilery, the duo is vital in unveiling the “how,” “why,” and “who” of the silos’ creation. Do expect some changes of scenery when the show dives into that abyss, and when the foundational secrets arrive, they will be jarring. Shift, as a book, reads as intentionally unsettling while parceling out this information, but given how Yost has been gracefully bouncing between silos and unwieldy subject matter, I have confidence that he will also keep the third season moving as smoothly as possible. To that end, Yost told Space.com that less than a third of the season will focus on “Daniel and Helen” (although that label cloaks so many secrets, it’s not even funny) while keeping most of the action in Silo 18 once Juliette reenters the building: “It’s about a third of the season of what we call the “Daniel and Helen” story and following them. The rest of it is that Juliette has come back with this big information about maybe there’s a way to stop them from being able to kill us. But we make following up on that incredibly difficult, because the bad guys are smart, is all I’ll say. Apple has been so incredibly supportive. It’s not a cheap or simple show to do. We’ve got the best cast and the best crew and the best writers and the best directors. To work with these people is just an absolute joy.” Additionally, Rebecca Ferguson expressed her happiness on being able to finish telling the stories in Howey’s Shift and the third novel, Dust. Via an Apple TV+ statement: “I have always felt passionately about telling the entire story contained within Hugh Howey’s books, so I couldn’t be happier that audiences around the world have enthusiastically embraced the show. Alongside our parters at Apple, Graham, and the entire cast and crew, I cannot wait to dive into these final two thought-provoking seasons that will beautifully conclude this dystopian tale.”