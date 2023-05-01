Your next unforgettable luncheon won’t be complete without a can of Steamed Hams Lager. The beer, based on the much meme-d sketch between Principal Skinner and Superintendent Chalmers from the classic “22 Short Films About Springfield” episode of The Simpsons, comes from Portland-based Level Beer and former Simpsons showrunner Bill Oakley.

“HUGE NEWS: @levelbeer and I have teamed up to bring you Steamed Hams Lager — the IDEAL beer to go with burgers! It’s coming Memorial Day, just in time for summer grilling season!” Oakley (who wrote the Steamed Hams scene) tweeted. “‘Steamed Hams’ means burgers, and the brewers and I have extensively taste-tested this beer to be the perfect accompaniment to your own hamburger. It does NOT taste like ham (yuck) but LIKE BEER and enhances your enjoyment of a burger without intruding upon the food!”

Steamed Hams is only being sold in Oregon and Washington for now, but there’s still hope, upstate New York. “FURTHERMORE,” Oakley added, “we are collaborating with several breweries in other regions to share the recipe so that it can be enjoyed in other regions as well. More on that to come — stay tuned! Thanks to @stevedressler for his fantastic can design! And CHEERS!”

This is a great start for products based on “22 Short Films About Springfield.” But where’s the rare photo of Sean Connery signed by Roger Moore?

