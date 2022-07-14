Bill Oakley co-wrote many of the best The Simpsons episodes of all-time, including “Lisa vs. Malibu Stacy,” “Sideshow Bob Roberts,” and “Bart vs. Australia,” as well as the “Steamed Hams” segment “22 Short Films About Springfield.” The fast food expert also created the short-lived, much-beloved Mission Hill with Josh Weinstein and has written for Portlandia, Regular Show, and Close Enough. So when he says that his new project is the “best” and “funniest” thing he’s ever worked on, it’s worth checking out.

Space: 1969 asks the question, “What if President John F. Kennedy had survived and rocketed the Space Race of the 1960s into overdrive? And what if he was, maybe, not quite… himself?” The Audible series is described as a “wild and outrageous sci-fi comedy” and stars Russian Doll‘s Natasha Lyonne as a “night nurse on an orbiting space station. But Nancy hates her job, is sick of space, and longs to find adventure and a safe place to smoke cigarettes that won’t blow everyone up.” Here’s more:

But when Nancy gets caught up in an outer-space conspiracy involving President Kennedy (serving his third term), former vice-president Richard Nixon (now a miserable, forgotten lawyer practicing estate law in New York City), and an intergalactic object that could change the course of history, she gets way more adventure than she bargained for. Can Nurse Nancy save herself, the Moon Colony, and the future of the United States of America?

Not listening to Space: 1969 is a bootable offense.

Steamed Hams Society