Will Smith’s Oscars slap may have dominated the news last week, but it was barely mentioned in the Cold Open of the latest SNL. Instead they tackled all the other stuff that happened. Ginni Thomas’ bizarre love of conspiracy theories, the ever-escalating Jan.6 committee, Madison Cawthorn’s alleged orgy invites — these were the subjects with which the show chose to begin.

The sketch was centered around just another spin-heavy morning at Fox & Friends, where the hosts invited on Kenan Thompson and Kate McKinnon as Clarence and Ginni Thomas, snuggling as the latter spouts nonsense and the former is epically evsasive.

“I take my duty as the Yoko Ono of the Supreme Court very seriously,” McKinnon’s Ginni said. “All I want is a tidal wave of biblical vengeance to wash away the Biden crime family all the way to Gitmo, and then we release the Kraken.”

Cecily Strong made an appearance as Judge Jeanine Pirro, joining her fellow Fox News hosts in slamming Disney for their “exciting new project: turning your kindergartener gay,” warning that the corporation was hellbent on making kids like “America’s dangerous Ellens and Caitlyns.” She then welcomed her new colleague Kaitlyn Jenner to the Fox News fold.

Then it was James Austin Johnson’s turn. He busted out his well-loved take on Donald Trump, face-timing from bed in Mar-A-Lago — and casually admitting to the crimes he’s accused of committing on Jan. 6.

You can watch the sketch in the video above.