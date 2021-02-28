The final SNL of February saved the talk about Trump and CPAC for Weekend Update, opting to use its cold open to tackle the coronavirus vaccine rollout with a Dr. Anthony Fauci-led game show about vaccine eligibility. The show, So You Think You Should Get The Vaccine, featured Kate McKinnon’s Fauci hosting a show where ordinary people are weighed to determine whether they should get the jab.

Problem is, each state has different regulations and rules, and the panel is parodies of various governors like Michigan’s Gretchen Whitmer, California’s Gavin Newsom, and New York’s Andrew Cuomo. There’s some talk about Cuomo’s recent scandals, but mostly the sketch sticks to vaccine talk.

For the second week in a row, Aidy Bryant’s Ted Cruz appears to make jokes about his escape to Mexico during a climate disaster in Texas. He takes part in the talent portion of the show, working on his tight five similar to the stand-up routine he tried to pull at CPAC earlier in the week.

“Sorry my arms are tired because I just flew back from Cancun, Mexico,” Cruz says.

For those hoping to see sketches more about politics than science, Saturday did bring good news: former cast member and current go-to to play Kamala Harris, Maya Rudolph, will host the show when it picks its current season back up again on March 27.