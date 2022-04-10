Unless you’re only using Instagram to run your cat’s personal page or check out photos of your sister’s most recent family vacation, there’s really only one reason to Insta Like anything: the unlikely possibility that it might somehow, if one highly unlikely series of events were to play out exactly as imagined, lead to you getting some.

That’s the premise behind “Why’d You Like It?,” a new SNL game show that made its debut on Saturday night. Hosted by Kenan Thompson (who else?), the sketch put three unsuspecting contestants—including host Jake Gyllenhaal, Chloe Fineman, and Chris Redd—on the spot by digging into the real reasons they liked a couple of very specific photos on Instagram. Ultimately, the answer—spoiler alert!—is always the same: Sex.

That artwork posted by Megan Thee Stallion? Yep. A five-year-old photo of your ex’s sister standing in front of a random waterfall? Uh-huh. Hot chick posing with her new puppy? Get some!

“I guess some part of me thought that if I liked it she would see that I liked it and then she would follow me back and then we’d DM and then maybe at some point, I don’t know, she’d want to have sex with me,” the Ambulance star finally admits as unsuspecting contestant Brad. Ding ding ding!

Explaining why you follow Joe Biden, on the other hand, is a bit more complicated.

You can watch the full skit above.