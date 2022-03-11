Kenan Thompson joined SNL in 2003. The musical guests that season included Jet, Clay Aiken, and N*E*R*D, while Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen hosted the season finale. He’s been there for both Trump appearances and every Lonely Island sketch.

Point is, the Good Burger star has been on SNL for awhile. Longer than anyone in the show’s history, and during last weekend’s episode, he hit another impressive milestone: Thompson is the first SNL cast member to make it to 1,500 sketches.

“Beyond blessed!! 1500?! @nbc and @nbcsnl has been my home for 19 years and counting!!!” he wrote on Instagram prior to the Oscar Isaac-hosted episode. “Love everyone that’s helped me get to this amazing milestone!!!” Thompson hit sketch #1,500 with “Home Repair Show,” and unfortunately not the deeply weird “Meatballs.” Those singing meatball men deserve it.

Ahead of season 47, Thompson said he doesn’t plan on leaving SNL any time soon. “I keep saying I’m trying to get to 20 [seasons]. So if they don’t throw me out of there before, I’m trying to get to 20. And then, I don’t know if it makes sense for me to leave even after that point. As long as the show keeps going and they want me to be there and I don’t feel like I’m in the way of somebody else’s opportunity, should I just oblige?” he told EW. “I don’t really know what to do at this point, as far as leaving is concerned. Like, why should I ever have to leave?”

As long as we get the occasional “What Up with That?,” that’s fine by me.

(Via BuzzFeed)