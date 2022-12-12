Back in 2018, Ariana Grande dropped her 2000s-inspired video for “Thank U, Next,” which featured a memorable cameo from Legally Blonde‘s Jennifer Coolidge. Now, fast-forward to 2022: Entertainment Weekly just named Coolidge one of their 2022 Entertainers Of The Year and they got Grande to interview her.

During the conversation, Grande couldn’t help but inquire Coolidge about the impact playing Stifler’s mom in American Pie had on her sex life. Grande asked, “You’ve spoken publicly about the tremendous impact that playing Stifler’s mom has had on your life. In particular, how much dick it’s gotten you. Do you remember the best dick you got from playing Stifler’s mom? Do you keep in touch?”

Coolidge gave that honor to “the youngest fellow” and noted of the awkward morning after, “I told him I needed to get a blow dry. So he was so young, we called his mother to see where I could get a blow dry. It was so weird that happened on the phone, it was very clear that we were in the bed together.”

(Grande, of course, knows a thing or two about the topic: In 2018, she helped popularized the term “BDE” — short for “big d*ck energy” — by using it in reference to then-fiancé Pete Davidson.)

There was more to Coolidge’s answer than that, so check out full interview here.