Now that the crew at 30 rock has said goodbye to Pete Davidson as he heads off to make a movie about GameStop, some new players have been added to the mix.

At the end of last season, fans said goodbye to long-time castmembers like Davidson, Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, and Kyle Mooney which left the burning question: who is going to be…the funny one? Just kidding! Obviously, because Bowen Yang and NBC King Keenan Thompson are both still around.

Then, earlier this month, it was announced that three more stars, Alex Moffat, Melissa Villaseñor, and Aristotle Athari, would also be saying goodbye to Mr. Lorne Michaels. So, with eight spots to fill, who is up next?

This season, there are four new additions that will make their debut on October 1st. Up first is Marcello Hernandez, a Miami-based writer and actor who was selected for the Just For Laughs showcase earlier this year. Joining Hernandez is Cleavland native Molly Kearney, who uses they/them pronouns, from Amazon’s A League Of The Own and Disney’s The Mighty Ducks.

Micahel Longfellow is also joining the cast after being selected as one of TBS’s “Comics to Watch” at the 2017 New York Comedy Festival. Finally, hailing from Austin, Texas comes Devon Walker, who has written for Big Mouth and Everything’s Trash in the past.

RIP Chad. You will be missed. By someone, probably.