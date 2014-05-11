‘SNL’ Recap: Charlize Theron Cannot Sing (Or Host)

Cold Open
One of the better cold opens of the season has Sasheer Zamata and Vanessa Bayer playing Michelle Obama and Hillary Clinton, possibly for the first time. (The last Hillary appearance was when she was being played by Amy Poehler.) Sasheer and Vanessa have marvelous chemistry as they throw barbs back and forth about who gets more done, who settles nuclear crises, who tells fat kids not to eat cake, etc. At the very least, the tension increased the energy, which is all we can ask for from our cold opens this season.
Monologue
Compared to Charlize Theron, you’re a walking garbage bag of spoiled meat and milk. Ha?
Mother’s Day Game Show
She’d eventually loosen up, but in the monologue and “Mother’s Day Game Show,” Charlize was as stiff as a Charlize Theron statue, because haven’t you heard, she’s the greatest human there ever was or ever will be (but at least she can’t dance!). Everyone around her worked well, including Kate McKinnon’s tireless mom and Bobby Moynihan’s I’m-too-tired-for-this dad, so I would have liked to see this sketch with someone who wasn’t a split-second late in her delivery.
Girlfriends Talk Show
At this point, you know what you’re going to get with every new Girlfriends Talk Show installment: a whole lotta nothing, except for some Aidy Bryant. It’s a little tiring seeing that poor girl get demoralized every time, but Bryant sells the character admirably, making sure every last syllable she utters is loaded with confused teenage sexuality. Still, it’s time for this one to go. Or make it Girlfriend Talk Show.
Dragon Babies
Was the most expensive sketch in SNL history (I’m assuming) worth it? Eh. The idea of a retired wheezing Chicago cop voicing a baby dragon is an amusing premise, and the framing device of an HBO First Look special was inspired. But “Dragon Babies” was weirdly schizophrenic, bouncing around from one idea to another idea, and it ran for about a minute longer than it should have. So, in conclusion: WHERE ARE MY DRAGON BABIES?
Heshy
With Mulaney picked up by Fox, this could have been Nasim Pedrad’s penultimate episode (NOOOOOOOO), and her final starring sketch. I enjoy “Heshy,” not because it’s especially hilarious, but because I appreciate Nasim’s on-point physical comedy. People thrusting to the sounds of cash registers and gun shots will never not be funny. This may have been Charlize’s best moment of the night, too — she was only late a few times.
It wasn’t one of my favorites of the season, but it was fine. A few laughs which is all I really ask for.
There’s always next week
Was Jay Pharoah in this episode? I don’t think I even saw him during the closing credits at the end. That was weird.
He was in the Tourists clip.
The episode definitely wasn’t the greatest but the audience sucked big time!
Is it just me or did I spot Brooks Wheelan tonight? Nah, it was someone else.
He was in the game show sketch.
Yeah, she looked really not like her. But she’s old, so I’ll give her a break.
The first 80% of this episode was garbage, but Pet Resuce & Tourists were among the better things they’ve done this season. I wish they’d do things like that earlier in shows, rather than tired bits like Girlfriends Talk Show.
I’ve never seen a game show sketch before where every contestant answers every question correctly.
I’m sorry, I wasn’t listening.
The episode is was passable, but, man, Weekend Update is brutal. I’ve tried to reserve judgement on Colin Jost, but he’s just not getting better. It seems kind of cruel to yank him after less than half a season, but on the other hand he is banging Rashida Jones. I think he’ll be okay.
Best moment of WU was Drunk Uncle calling Colin ‘Seth’. Wonder if that was planned or improvised, or if Bobby Moynahan was actually drunk.
The problem with Colin Jost is that he’s doing a Seth Meyers impersonation. They should just let Cecily do this solo. Or hire someone that isn’t exactly like the last guy.
Will Ferrell called Colin Quinn “Norm” when he was doing a Harry Caray bit, so I think it is a bit of a recurring joke for the drunk guests to get the new host’s name wrong.
[www.youtube.com]
You know, I love Cecily to death, but that Girlfriends sketch makes me want to jab a couple of steak knives in my ears. Loved Heshy, as always, and the cat adoption one was killer…
Other than that… yeesh…
Oh man, this was a shitty episode. I’ll assume this has something to do with them mailing it in and focusing on the finale. At least we got to see Nasim in a bikini. Also, respect to Mckinnon for creating a skit where she got the sexy Charlize Theron to touch her and stuff. Smart move, Kate. Smart Move.
But seriously, that Tourist skit was fucking garbage.
i had trouble buying vanessa’s hillary because i kept thinking she looked more like laura bush
Bikini Beach Party had everything but bikinis. The rest of the show kinda flopped.