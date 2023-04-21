Franklin Saint, played by Damson Idris, began the sixth and final season of Snowfall on a search for Teddy (played by Carter Hudson) in order to retrieve that $73 million he stole from his account. It may have taken several episodes, but Franklin got to Teddy in the ninth episode of the recently completed season. After intensely torturing Teddy, the two agreed to split the money and go their separate ways. Franklin was seconds away from receiving that money, but his mother Cissy shot and killed Teddy which erased any and all chances that Franklin could get back his earnings.

Unc rolling over in his grave #SnowfallFX pic.twitter.com/loNs0b1ut2 — Amin Joseph (@Amin_Joseph) April 21, 2023

In the series finale of Snowfall, viewers watched Franklin spiral to a new low and it truly left many fans absolutely gutted. Franklin’s demise was one of three we saw take place in the final season, as it joins the deaths of Jerome (played by Amin Joseph) and Teddy. Days after the finale aired, Amin Joseph took to Twitter to share a fundraiser for Franklin that he discovered on GoFundMe. The fundraiser is titled “Reup on Product” with $73 million as the goal, which is in line with the money that was taken from Franklin’s account. It also lists “Franklin Saint” as the fundraiser’s organizer. In the Twitter post, Joseph wrote, “Unc rolling over in his grave #SnowfallFX,” which, if you’re familiar with Jerome, is probably what would happen.

You can view Joseph’s post above and check out the GoFundMe page here.