Nearly one year ago, FX renewed Snowfall for a sixth and final season, one that got underway last month. Over the past six years, Snowfall grew to be one of the most popular shows on television as it garnered over a million viewers for each of its episodes at its height. In its sixth and final season, Snowfall looks to conclude the crime drama on a high note with actor Damson Idris as the centerpiece of its dramatized retelling of the crack epidemic and its effects in South Central Los Angeles. While fans expected the Snowfall experience to be officially over after its ongoing season, it appears that a new spin-off is on the way.

According to Deadline, a Snowfall spin-off is reportedly in development and it is set to star Gail Bean, who currently plays Wanda in Snowfall. The spin-off is set to continue the original story set in the 1990s by shifting its focus from the crack epidemic to the Los Angeles rap industry that took the nation by storm during that decade. Bean’s Wanda character will serve as the connection between the original show and the spin-off and new characters will be brought on to continue the story. There’s no word on if any other characters from the original Snowfall series will appear in the spin-off.

Malcolm Spellman has signed on as the executive producer and writer of the pilot. Dave Andron (the co-creator of the original and showrunner of Snowfall), Trevor Engelson, Michael London, Tommy Schlamme, and Julie DeJoie will also executive produce the new series. A release date has yet to be confirmed for the new series.