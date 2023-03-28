Damson Idris is quickly becoming a household name. The British actor has garnered much of a following through his roles on Snowfall, which is in its final season, and Prime Video’s Swarm.

Idris credits his success as an actor partly to the generosity of rapper Jay-Z.

Over the years, it has been rumored that Jay helped Idris get his green card. Idris clarified the rumors in an interview on the 360 With Speedy show, but noted it may not have happened as other fans imagined it.

“Hov didn’t offer that up. I had to ask him,” He said. “But he’s done many things for me over the years. He’s always supported me. He supports everyone. He supports so many people that you don’t even know. Like, genuinely I should tell everyone this right now: If you ever run into Jay-Z, just say thank you and keep it moving because he is definitely a pioneer of the culture, but of everything.”

While Idris didn’t share all of the details about how Jay helped him get his green card, he also used his airtime to thank other people who helped in the process. He also noted that he plans to pay their generosity forward in the future.

“I won’t tell you how it happened ’cause there’s a couple more favors that I’m gonna need in the future,” he said, jokingly, “but yeah, he hooked me up with that. Rich Paul did, too. Tommy Schlamme, Eric Schrier — a bunch people hooked me up. They’re people who just believe in me, believe this journey that I’m on and I’m gonna repay the favor to the people coming behind me, too.”

Check out the full interview above.