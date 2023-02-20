In just a few days, Snowfall will make its long-awaited return for season six . The upcoming collection episodes also make for the final season of the show that’s run strong on FX since its start in 2017. Snowfall revolves around the crack epidemic in Los Angeles and places Franklin Saint, played by Damson Idris , as one of the main characters who had a major role in the spread and continuation of the epidemic. For the sixth and final season of Snowfall, viewers will see how the show ends things. Will Franklin go out on top or will the powers that be take him down?

How Many Episodes Are In ‘Snowfall’ Season 6?

Just like season five, the sixth season of Snowfall — which premieres on February 22 — will feature a total of ten episodes. Each episode will be an hour long and premiere every Wednesday on FX starting at 10pm EST/PST. For those who are unable to tune into FX on Wednesday nights, new episodes of Snowfall will be available to watch the next day on Hulu.

Now that you know how many episodes are in season six, and when they come out, here’s an official synopsis of the upcoming season:

This was how crack began. Over the course of five seasons, FX’s Snowfall has chronicled how an off-the-books CIA operation contributed to the destruction rock cocaine leveled upon the vibrant community of South Central L.A. It’s October 1986 in this sixth and final season, as civil war threatens to destroy the Saint family. Franklin (Damson Idris) is desperate, forced to rob his Aunt Louie (Angela Lewis) and Uncle Jerome (Amin Joseph) after being wiped out by former CIA officer Teddy McDonald (Carter Hudson). Meanwhile, Louie has taken over Franklin’s role as Teddy’s sole buyer, undercutting her nephew and creating a competing empire in the process. Franklin is now faced with losing everyone he loves and everything he’s built, and coming through it all will mean out-maneuvering the KGB, the DEA and the CIA, as well as avoiding the LAPD’s fully militarized, fully corrupt, C.R.A.S.H units. When everyone has their backs against the wall, who will they become in order to survive?

New episodes of ‘Snowfall’ are available on FX on Wednesdays at 10pm EST/ PST.